PSA: The Viral Work Slacks That Feel Like Yoga Pants Also Come in Super-Cute Capris

If you’re still searching for the perfect summer pant, you’re in luck! You may remember the viral work slacks that customers say are so comfortable they want to replace their entire wardrobe with them. Well, we just found out the chic and cozy Rekucci trousers are also available in a cropped silhouette as well — and they’re less than $30!

Just like the original straight-leg version, these cute capris are insanely popular among Amazon shoppers with more than 1,200 of them giving the comfy bottoms a near-perfect rating. It’s easy to see why the cropped trousers are so beloved. Along with being super soft and stretchy, the pull-on pants also feature back darts for added mobility and a wide contour waistband that won’t slip or slide.

In fact, these trousers are so comfortable, one customer said they “feel like I’m wearing leggings instead of pants.” But if you are worried that the capris will come off as too casual for an office environment — think again! The flattering bottoms feature a faux fly, pressed front leg crease, and button details that make the comfortable capris feel sleek and polished enough to tackle any boardroom.

Buy It! Rekucci Ease Into Comfort Capris, $29-$30; amazon.com

Besides boasting an impressive 4.4-star rating, the work-ready trousers have also racked up an overwhelming number of glowing customer reviews. “I’ve purchased numerous capri pants over the years and nothing comes close to these Rekucci capri pants! They are simply amazing! The most comfortable capri pants I’ve ever bought in my life! Can’t say enough about them! I bought them in four different colors and I plan on purchasing more in different styles and colors,” said one customer.

“Wow, I am pleasantly surprised by these. They are classy, incredibly comfortable, and stretchy material. For me, they are very flattering. As soon as I try them on, I decided I needed to order additional ones in other colors! Dress slacks as comfortable as pajamas,” said another.

The cute and stretchy pants range in size from 0 to 16, and while most customers say they fit as expected, some shoppers suggested sizing up if you are in-between sizes. The best part? Just like the original trousers (which retail for $35) the cute capris are insanely affordable. Depending on which style you select, prices range from $29 to $30 — which comes in handy because, with 35 stylish colors and prints to choose from, you’re definitely going to want to buy more than one.

