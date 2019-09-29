This $40 Work-Perfect Dress Is So Flattering and Comfortable, People Are Buying It in Multiple Colors

Image zoom

You may remember the viral Rekucci work slacks that one customer described as “if someone took yoga pants and transformed them into work-appropriate wear.” Well, the brand is back at it again, and this time it’s with a work-perfect fit and flare dress that’s equal parts flattering and comfortable.

The Rekucci Fit and Flare Dress features a classic v-neck neckline that isn’t too deep, and the bottom hemline hits just below the knee — making it appropriate to wear both in and out of the office. Besides boasting a flattering ruched waist and flared skirt, the easy-breezy frock also features a hidden tummy control panel that adds a touch of compression without feeling tight or restrictive.

The sleek dress also comes in a whopping 36 different colors and prints, so you’re sure to find a style (or two) that you love. And did we mention how versatile the dress is? The super flattering design will take you from the office to after-work drinks in a snap with the right accessories.

Buy It! Rekucci Fit and Flare Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For these reasons and more, over 1,400 Amazon customers have given it an impressive 4.3-star rating. “This is the best fitting dress I have ever owned and oh, so comfortable! It hides my flaws and is very flattering. I wore it once and got several compliments. I love it so much, I bought five more and waiting for the other colors to be available! Definitely a keeper,” raved one shopper.

“I am obsessed with this dress! I now own it in six colors,” said another. “It’s perfect for work and is easily accessorized with a scarf or bold necklace. It looks amazing on an hour-glass figure and I get compliments on the dress every time I wear one of them. As an over 50 woman, I love the sleeve and hemline length, but because it is fitted with a great neckline, it is not dowdy in the least. I also wear this dress dancing and on dates with fun heels or tall boots. I’d love to see even more colors.”

The comfortable dress ranges in size from 2 to 18, so you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect fit. The best part? This work-perfect dress is on sale right now, currently marked down to $39.99 — meaning you can score it at a 20 percent discount. Shop the flattering frock now while it’s still on sale, because according to these reviews, you’re definitely going to want to buy more than one.

