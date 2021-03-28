These Strappy Sandals Make Shoppers Feel Like They’re ‘Walking on Air’

Sandals are a warm weather staple that'll go with just about anything, from white jeans to breezy swing dresses. You don't have to compromise on comfort, either — some sandals are lightweight, breathable, and supportive enough to wear all day. And Amazon shoppers in particular are raving about a pair of strappy sandals that are so amazing, one reviewer compares wearing them to "walking on air."
The Rekayla Flat Sandals have a 0.4-inch heel that'll give you a subtle boost without affecting your balance. They're open-toed with stretchy elastic straps and non-slip rubber soles. The sandals are easy to slip on and off, with no fussy latches or notches to deal with. You can buy them in eight neutral earth tones — like khaki green, inky navy, and beige — and sizes 5 to 11.
Often, comfy shoes are more functional than flattering, with bulky orthopedic arches or tons of padding. But somehow, the Rekayla Flat Sandals are earning the reputation of being both amazingly comfortable and amazingly cute. People are wearing the sandals for up to 10 hours at a time, noting that they don't cause any blisters, rubbing, or chafing.
"If these aren't the most comfortable sandals I've ever bought!" a reviewer said. "I didn't expect much out of these little flaps of leather but as soon as I slipped them on, my flat platypus feet thanked me. I still have no idea where the comfort is coming from as there really isn't any noticeable extra cushioning. I've resigned to magic. Pure magic."
Others are raving about how the versatile sandals are great for beach days, summertime strolls, and lazy days at home. Thanks to their simple, minimalist style, the sandals complement all sorts of clothing items. "I'm obsessed with these sandals. So much so, I ordered them in four colors," another added. And considering prices start at $10, stocking up on these sandals is pretty do-able.
