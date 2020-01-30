Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Reveals She's a Savage x Fenty Ambassador in Sexy Lingerie Pic

Reginae Carter is joining the Fenty family!

The 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Antonia “Toya” Johnson, just announced her newest gig as an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage x Fenty, joining the diverse model squad including Normani, Joan Smalls and Paloma Elsesser. For her debut, Carter modeled the brand’s lace lingerie and shared the fierce photo shoot on Instagram.

“This just the intro , let me not get ahead of myself 😏 #savagexambassador,” Carter captioned her first post, featuring two photos of her in a white lace bodysuit and white strappy heels in front of a pink curtain background.

She added long embellished nails, a silver watch and thin choker necklace. In her second Instagram, she added white and purple triangle-frame sunglasses and wrote, “Oh ok. 📸,” alongside the photo.

Fans of the Instagram star flocked to her photo to congratulate her and praise her sexy photos, with many adding the heart-eyes and fire emojis. Singer Nivea, the mother of Carter’s half-brother Neal, 10, commented “Oooooh you Betta Let Them KNOW!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Recently, Lil Wayne’s 21-year-old daughter has added a few new jobs to her resume, including a partnership with fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova and a collaboration with the NFL on the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Cater frequently mixes high and low-fashion on her Instagram, wearing a range of brands, from Fashion Nova to Chanel to Louis Vuitton. In a post on January 22, Carter wore light pink jogger sweatpants from the fast-fashion retailer, with a black low-cut bodysuit, pink mules, a velour zip-up sweatshirt and a Chanel padded crossbody bag.

In another Instagram post from earlier this month, she paired a brown velvet full-body suit with a Gucci belt bag.

Carter is the eldest of the rapper’s four kids and his only daughter.

Lil Wayne, 37, also has three sons (Cameron, 10, Neal and Dwayne, 11) who he shares with three different women (Lauren London, Nivea and Sarah Vivan, respectively).