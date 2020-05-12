Reginae Carter Initially Wanted to Model PJs for Savage x Fenty, Says She's Not the 'Sexy Type'

Reginae Carter needed a little push from Rihanna to embrace her sexy side.

On Monday, the 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and mom Antonia “Toya” Johnson, opened up to Page Six about her latest Savage x Fenty lingerie campaign, and revealed that she had some apprehension wearing the brand's risqué pieces.

“When I was picking out my options, I was trying to get PJs but Rihanna’s team was like, ‘No, send her sexy," the star told the outlet, adding that she wasn't always "the type to show thongs [and be] sexy and stuff."

But as an admitted superfan — Carter revealed “Rihanna is the only person I ever cried over when she performs” — she was willing to give the sexier styles a shot.

"Every time I see Rihanna she gives me hugs," the model revealed. "She’s so cool and down to earth. Her whole persona is so sweet and humbling and very welcoming.”

In January, the T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle star announced her gig with Savage x Fenty on Instagram, sharing a fierce series of photos modeling the brand’s lavender lace lingerie, and told Page Six how she prepped for the shoot.

“If I see a little bulge, I’m going to do a three-day detox and drink water and eat fruits and veggies,” she said. “When I go out to eat, I do push the macaroni and cheese away. I try to balance the whole full thing because I’m short already, so I have to get myself together. I don’t want to be too thick.”

Along with her coveted Savage x Fenty spot, the 21-year-old also has a partnership with fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova and previously collaborated with the NFL on the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Carter is the eldest of the rapper’s four kids and his only daughter.

Lil Wayne, 37, also has three sons (Cameron, 10, Neal and Dwayne, 11) who he shares with three different women (Lauren London, Nivea and Sarah Vivan, respectively).