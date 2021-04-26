Regina King Makes a Major Entrance at the 2021 Oscars in Custom Louis Vuitton

Regina King has brought high-shine glamour all awards season — with sequin-embellished Versace at the Critics Choice and gold and silver shimmering crystals on her Louis Vuitton gown at the Golden Globes — and capped it all off at the 2021 Academy Awards in yet another statement-making, super-glam creation.

The actress and director, 50, arrived at the red carpet in a custom duchess satin Louis Vuitton curve-hugging gown with exaggerated shoulders and neckline, all-over crystal embroidery and scalloped hem.

Her cool blue eyeshadow and subtle pink lip coordinated with the shimmery pastel vibes of the gown. She styled her hair in an angled bob to complement the architectural vibes of her dress's strong shoulders, and paired the look with Forevermark diamonds.

King's go-to stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald shared a close-up angle of the gorgeous gown on Instagram while "chillin'" in the hotel room.

The regal gown follows a slew of strong style statements King has made throughout award season.

This year's presenter, who took home the Best Supporting Actress win at the 2019 Oscars, kicked off her style streak at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

She showed off her look for the virtual show from her hotel room, modeling an asymmetrical, draped cape column by Louis Vuitton, covered in 20,000 silver sequins, 12,000 golden sequins and 8,000 black sequins, which she accessorized with even more bling — $2 million worth of Forevermark jewelry to be exact.

Bannerman and McDonald told E! that the silhouette of the actress' gown makes her feel like "a tall glass of champagne."

She later wowed in a high-slit, sequin-embellished Versace gown, Stuart Weitzman platforms and Cartier jewelry for the Critics Choice Awards. Chose a glamorous Oscar de la Renta burnt orange ruched mini dress with dramatic cape for the NAACP Image Awards. ANd most recently wore a statuesque strapless orange Christopher John Rogers gown at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, which she paired with Bulgari jewels.

King has been making the awards show rounds for her directorial debut, One Night in Miami. She made history as the second Black woman in history to earn a Golden Globe nomination for best director. She is also the fifth Black filmmaker to be nominated in the category overall, per IndieWire.

The film is up for three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Leslie Odom Jr.'s performance, Best Original Song for "Speak Now" and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Though King also has an Oscar under her belt, the actress recently told PEOPLE that she feels like people in Hollywood are only now really starting to take notice of her work.

"Maybe now that I'm in my 40s, people in positions of power are recognizing it," she said. "But everything I've ever approached, I've approached powerfully."