Regina King's 2020 Emmys Outfits Are Being Auctioned by Christie's

The proceeds will benefit the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, which works to empower adolescent girls through education

Regina King made a powerful statement at the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards by honoring Breonna Taylor with her outfit. And now, she's teaming up with Schiaparelli Couture House and Christie's to auction off the ensembles for a very special cause.

Starting Oct. 23 through Oct. 30, Christie's will host an online sale of King's two Schiaparelli Emmys looks, designed by artistic director Daniel Roseberry. The best part: all the proceeds will go directly to the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, which seeks to empower adolescent girls through education.

"Working with Schiaparelli has been very gratifying. They are a historic brand that represents class and a positive work ethic which are the same values I try to live by," King said. "Supporting the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance is another example of why working with Schiaparelli has been so rewarding.”

The auction includes King's two custom-made, memorable looks — the hot pink double-breasted wool suit with embellished buttons and matching trousers the actress styled with her own shirt worn in memory of Taylor, and the electric blue Haute Couture asymmetric bustier dress worn before the award show on a "virtual" red carpet.

The one-of-a-kind gown is made of embroidered faille with 250 encrusted multicolored jewels. Handmade in Paris, it required 270 hours of work and 12 meters of silk faille.

In addition to receiving the pantsuit and gown, the highest bidder will also be gifted a signed sketch from Schiaparelli and complimentary alteration.

"Throughout this year, Christie’s has worked to find innovative ways to raise vital funds during these disrupted times," said President of Christie's Americas, Jennifer Zatorski. "We are so pleased to be able to offer our online sale platform to host this special two-lot auction of Regina King’s custom Schiaparelli looks, which will benefit the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance and support their mission of empowering adolescent girls around the world through education.”

Before the Emmys, King and her styling team Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald decided to do a glamorous photo shoot featuring the bold blue Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry ballgown she intended to wear to the Emmy Awards if it had been in person.

“We just felt like this night wasn’t going to happen how it normally happens and how can we still get involved and still have some excitement around this,” King said, who accessorized her photo shoot look with earrings by Bondeye Jewelry and Established, as well as rings by Nouvel Heritage.