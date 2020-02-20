These Amazon Ankle Booties Get Shoppers ‘So Many Compliments’

Image zoom

Just like a classic white shirt or the perfect leggings, a great pair of ankle booties belongs in the category of wardrobe essentials. Simply throwing on a pair of cute ankle booties is the easiest way to elevate an outfit, so when we spot a comfortable pair that still packs style, you can bet we’re all over it.

Available for less than $45, the Refresh Chunky Heel Ankle Booties are proving to be quite a hit among Amazon shoppers. Since the Chelsea-style boots are designed with a block heel, they add height and edge without any of the discomfort that comes from a typical skinny heel. The chunky platform base provides stability and support, and the celeb-approved rubber lug sole ensures you won’t be clacking down the office hallways.

Buy It! Refresh Chunky Heel Ankle Boot in Black, $22.88–$44.99; amazon.com

With a rating of 4.5 stars and hundreds of perfect reviews, the boots have satisfied customers raving about their surprisingly comfortable fit and wearability.

“I LOVE THESE SHOES!” said one reviewer. “I had never bought shoes or clothes off of Amazon before so I was a little hesitant but these are one of my favorite pairs of shoes now. I’ve been looking for a style such as these and they delivered. They are comfy, not too high of a heel, and go great with any look. I don’t even feel like I am walking in a heeled shoe when wearing these.”

Many other reviewers cited how often they’re complimented while wearing the booties — a telltale sign of a great purchase. “No one can believe the price I paid,” a shopper wrote in. “I’d been looking for a boot with a platform but nothing was just right until I saw these! They’re pretty comfortable, they don’t feel cheap, and they’re true to size. Love that I can wear these on a night out and my feet are warm and comfortable!”

If you’re ready to upgrade your go-to ankle boots, head to Amazon to take your pick from 10 colors and prints.

Buy It! Refresh Chunky Heel Ankle Boots in Black Suede, $22.88–$44.99; amazon.com