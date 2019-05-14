Image zoom courtesy reformation

Reformation has always been a step ahead in sustainable fashion. And now the California-based company is putting that environmentally friendly mindset into an exciting new launch: footwear!

The brand recently dropped it's debut shoe line including 11 styles starting at $128. The summer-ready line-up features a variety of chic sandals, heels, flats and espadrilles, all which evoke a ’90s esthetic thanks to vintage silhouettes with minimal details, fun colors and pops of metallics.

As with all Reformation products, the shoes are sustainably made, using materials like chrome-free leather and jute. As a result, they save an average of 52% CO2 emissions, 70% water and 65% waste compared to most shoes bought in the United States.

“We’re excited that we can now offer our customers more sustainable options from head to toe,” Reformation’s Founder and CEO, Yael Aflalo, tells PEOPLE.

Below, Aflalo shares more about the brand’s exciting new launch.

Why are Ref Shoes the organic next step for the brand?

Footwear represents about 1/5 of the total environmental impact from the apparel industry, and nearly 1/4 of the climate impact. Shoes are also the #1 most requested item from our customers so it really made sense as the next step in our mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone. We’re excited that we can now offer our customers more sustainable options from head to toe.

Menage Sandal, $198; Courtesy Reformation

What’s your favorite pair in the collection?

The Isabelle heel is going to be my go-to for summer. They’re super modern, sexy and go with everything whether I’m throwing on a dress or jeans and a vintage T-shirt.

Isabelle Sandal, $198; Courtesy Reformation

Who do you envision wearing these shoes?

Anyone who loves shoes. We wanted the Ref Shoes collection to feel like a natural extension of our clothing. We drew inspiration from feminine and vintage silhouettes with minimal details in fun, pop colors and metallics to offer a range of stylish, sustainable options for our customers.

Porto Sandal, $218; Courtesy Reformation

How long has the design process been?

It took us around nine months of research, design and development to put together a really thoughtful and sustainable collection.

Reformation has always been ahead of the fashion sustainability curve. How do you think the rest of the industry is doing?

Fashion is one of the most polluting industries in the world. There are a lot of brands and organizations that are on the frontier of making meaningful change. We put sustainability at the core of everything we do and have made a significant effort to reduce our impact across our supply chain and business practices. The industry has taken note and is starting to make changes in how they operate and even report on this stuff. That said, there’s still a long way to go. We have work to do to develop better fibers, cleaner dye practices, and to improve conditions for garment industry workers around the world. At Reformation, we keep working to do better and hope that more and more brands will follow suit, and sustainability will become the new standard.

Camille Espadrille, $158; Courtesy Reformation

What’s the best eco tip you’ve ever received?

There’s nothing more sustainable than buying vintage. Donate or recycle your stuff when you’re over it and give your garments a new life.