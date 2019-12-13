Kelly Ripa’s Wrap Dress Is on Major Sale at Nordstrom (Along with So Many Other Cute Reformation Dresses)

Image zoom Nordstrom

If you take a scroll through Nordstrom’s sale section right now, you’ll notice so many adorable Reformation dresses are marked down as much as 60 percent off — just in time for the storm of holiday parties that await you this month.

Among the many items included in the sale is the sexy snake print midi wrap dress Kelly Ripa wore on her 49th birthday. If you’ve been wanting to steal her look, now’s the best time to add the dress to your cart or shop similar Reformation styles for less.

The discounted pieces include festive wrap dresses, sleeveless frocks, and even mini dresses that are perfect for pairing with tights for a winter fete. There’s no telling how long the apparel will stay in stock at prices this low, so head to Nordstrom now to shop holiday-ready outfits for all of your upcoming gatherings.

Jaz Wrap Midi Dress

Image zoom Nordstrom

A Kelly Ripa-approved look, this midi wrap dress is emblazoned with a striking python print. It may not be your typical holiday party dress, but that’s what makes it so fun.

Buy It! Reformation Jaz Wrap Midi Dress, $130.80 (orig. $218); nordstrom.com

Strada Sleeveless Dress

Image zoom Nordstrom

This emerald spaghetti strap dress is festive and elegant. Pair it with a luxe coat for a glamorous holiday ensemble.

Buy It! Reformation Strada Sleeveless Dress, $82.60 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Mena Ribbed Body-Con Dress

Image zoom Nordstrom

For a bold, eye-catching look, go for this ribbed body-con dress that comes in a bright cherry hue. It’s a party dress you can wear well into the new year.

Buy It! Reformation Mena Ribbed Body-Con Dress, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Roshay Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Minidress

Image zoom Nordstrom

Break free from classic red and green dresses with this subtly festive black and red number. The daring off-the-shoulder design and puffy sleeves are sure to turn heads.

Buy It! Reformation Roshay Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Minidress, $173.60 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com

Augustina Midi Wrap Dress

Image zoom Nordstrom

Get in the spirit with this wrap dress that comes in a rich green color. The sleeves have just the right amount of volume and the knee-length skirt moves beautifully.

Buy It! Reformation Augustina Midi Wrap Dress, $152.60 (orig. $218); nordstrom.com

Brianna Side Slit Linen Dress

Image zoom Nordstrom

A barely-there linen slip ensemble with a gutsy slit, this dress is perfect for any party. It’s simple but sexy.

Buy It! Reformation Brianna Side Slit Linen Dress, from $56.32 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Zarina Notch Neck Dress

Image zoom Nordstrom

Soft and made for twirling, this dress has a playful notch neck detail and is made with a comfy, stretchy material. Choose from classic black or festive green colors.

Buy It! Reformation Zarina Notch Neck Dress, from $49 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

