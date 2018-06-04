Sustainable fashion is becoming less of a trend and more of a permanent fixture in women’s wardrobes thanks to the eco-friendly (and totally adorable) brand, Reformation. Known for using sustainable materials, rescued deadstock fabrics, and repurposed vintage clothing to create their line of floral frocks, ready-to-wear, denim and bridal collections, Reformation has quickly become a cool-girl favorite, beloved by celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss and Jamie Chung.

What’s just as cool as their positive impact on the environment (and our wardrobes!) is their newest partnership with Nordstrom. Nordstrom is officially the first-ever retail stockist for the brand since its launch in 2009. “We have long admired Nordstrom for being at the forefront of retail innovation. We’re proud to join their roster of stellar brands and offer sustainable fashion options to the Nordstrom customer,” Yael Aflalo, founder and CEO of Reformation said in an official press release.

A curated edit of summer-ready dresses, tops, skirts, jumpsuits and Ref jeans are available now at Nordstrom.com and new styles will be hitting Nordstrom stores each week! Scroll down to shop 7 of our favorite styles and more summer must-haves from Reformation.

Buy It! Reformation Rou Midi Fit & Flare Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Aurora Ruffle Strap Top, $98; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Persimmon Floral Midi A-Line Dress, $198; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Julia Crop High Waist Cigarette Jeans, $128; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Bea Skirt, $148; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Garnet Floral Wrap Mini Dress, $198; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Fawcett High Waist Crop Jeans, $128; nordstrom.com