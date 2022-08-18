Reformation Dresses Worn by Sarah Jessica Parker, Hailey Bieber, and More Celebs Are 40% Off Right Now

Your fall wardrobe is waiting

By Kayla Blanton
Published on August 18, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Reformation Sale Tout
Photo: Reformation

It's time to start stocking up on summer-to-fall transition pieces in preparation for milder temperatures. Dresses, of course, should be number one on the roster — and thankfully, Reformation has you covered.

The brand is having a massive sale with up to 40 percent off hundreds of styles, including celeb-worn minis, midis, and maxis. There are so many Reformation dresses to choose from, so if you're unsure where to start or what styles to choose, let some Hollywood icons lend a hand.

You could take a page out of Sarah Jessica Parker's book and go for the Cyprus dress — a smock-style midi with quarter-length sleeves — that she owns in black and the dainty floral print, both of which are $83 off. She wore the latter to gush over some of her most memorable outfits for an episode of Vogue's Life In Looks digital series in February.

Reformation Sale Dresses
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Cyprus Dress, $194.60 (orig. $278); thereformation.com

You could also channel your inner Hailey Bieber or Addison Rae, both of whom have stepped out in the strappy Saskia mini dress that's $80 off and available in a bunch of fun prints. Bieber also recently posed for a photo wearing the Juliette dress that's also on sale in several patterns, but selling out quickly.

Reformation clothing is even tried and true for Jennifer Lopez, who wore two dress styles during her recent Parisian getaway with husband Ben Affleck. Blake Lively also approves, having recently rocked a breezy white midi at the Tribeca Film Festival alongside hubs Ryan Reynolds. (Peep this option that looks nearly identical to hers that's now under $150.) A rep for the brand confirmed that Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and Kaia Gerber are also big Reformation dress fans.

If you've had your eye on something from the brand, now's the time to add it to your cart. This is one of the biggest Reformation sales of the year, and we're unsure how long it will last. Time is ticking, inventory is dropping, and even if you're not one for impulsive purchases, let's be honest, the fleeting savings make one easily justified.

Any of Reformation's sale tunics will be a welcome addition to your fall wardrobe. They're easily layered under cardigans and graphic tees, or over basic white crops and thin turtlenecks. Tights, of course, are optional, but when it gets chilly, they're perfect with boots and your favorite fuzzy socks.

We can smell the pumpkin spice lattes now — you just need the main uniform to call the picture complete! Start piecing yours together while you can score so many Reformation dresses for less.

Reformation Sale Dresses
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Saskia Dress, $118.80 (orig. $198); thereformation.com

Reformation Sale Dresses
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Lacey Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); thereformation.com

Reformation Sale Dresses
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Crimini Dress, $89.60 (orig. $128); thereformation.com

Reformation Sale Dresses
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Cammi Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); thereformation.com

Reformation Sale Dresses
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Wilma Dress, $130.80 (orig. $218); thereformation.com

Reformation Sale Dresses
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation East Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); thereformation.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
These 7 On-Sale Dresses at Nordstrom Rack Will Get You Through the End of Wedding Season
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Went Sightseeing Around Paris with Ben Affleck in 2 Breezy Dresses from This Cool-Girl Label
jennifer lopez caftan
Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Poolside Look with On-Sale Robes from This Under-the-Radar Brand
Aerie Sale
Aerie Has Tons of Comfy Bras on Sale for 60% Off Right Now, and They're Already Selling Out
meghan markle Magic Linen dress
A Breezy Linen Dress Once Worn by Meghan Markle Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Hours
Lake pajamas
You Have 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 40% Off the Cooling Pajamas Jennifer Garner Has Worn 
Amzf Breezy Dress
Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
Lilly Pulitzer CPC
Lilly Pulitzer Is at It Again with a Breezy New Collection of Colorful Summer Dresses
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Overflowing with Thousands of Can't-Miss Deals — Here Are the Best 30 Under $150
Anthropologie dress sale tout
There Are 700+ Dresses on Sale at Anthropologie Right Now, and Prices Start at $30
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively depart the Beacon Hotel on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images); LOS ANGELES CA - MAY 14: Jennifer Lopez is seen on May 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Selena Gomez attends Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" FYC Event at El Capitan Theatre on June 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Confirming That This Is Still Summer's Go-To Uniform
Summer Dress Deals Under $50
Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Anthropologie sale
Anthropologie Marked Down Tons of Vacation-Ready Dresses and Sandals Just in Time for Your Next Getaway
kate spade spring sale
Kate Spade's Spring Sale Is Brimming with Massive Deals
Madewell Spring sale
Madewell Just Put More Than 700 Spring Styles on Sale for Up to 40% Off