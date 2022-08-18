Reformation Dresses Worn by Sarah Jessica Parker, Hailey Bieber, and More Celebs Are 40% Off Right Now

It's time to start stocking up on summer-to-fall transition pieces in preparation for milder temperatures. Dresses, of course, should be number one on the roster — and thankfully, Reformation has you covered.

The brand is having a massive sale with up to 40 percent off hundreds of styles, including celeb-worn minis, midis, and maxis. There are so many Reformation dresses to choose from, so if you're unsure where to start or what styles to choose, let some Hollywood icons lend a hand.

You could take a page out of Sarah Jessica Parker's book and go for the Cyprus dress — a smock-style midi with quarter-length sleeves — that she owns in black and the dainty floral print, both of which are $83 off. She wore the latter to gush over some of her most memorable outfits for an episode of Vogue's Life In Looks digital series in February.

You could also channel your inner Hailey Bieber or Addison Rae, both of whom have stepped out in the strappy Saskia mini dress that's $80 off and available in a bunch of fun prints. Bieber also recently posed for a photo wearing the Juliette dress that's also on sale in several patterns, but selling out quickly.

Reformation clothing is even tried and true for Jennifer Lopez, who wore two dress styles during her recent Parisian getaway with husband Ben Affleck. Blake Lively also approves, having recently rocked a breezy white midi at the Tribeca Film Festival alongside hubs Ryan Reynolds. (Peep this option that looks nearly identical to hers that's now under $150.) A rep for the brand confirmed that Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and Kaia Gerber are also big Reformation dress fans.

If you've had your eye on something from the brand, now's the time to add it to your cart. This is one of the biggest Reformation sales of the year, and we're unsure how long it will last. Time is ticking, inventory is dropping, and even if you're not one for impulsive purchases, let's be honest, the fleeting savings make one easily justified.

Any of Reformation's sale tunics will be a welcome addition to your fall wardrobe. They're easily layered under cardigans and graphic tees, or over basic white crops and thin turtlenecks. Tights, of course, are optional, but when it gets chilly, they're perfect with boots and your favorite fuzzy socks.

We can smell the pumpkin spice lattes now — you just need the main uniform to call the picture complete! Start piecing yours together while you can score so many Reformation dresses for less.

