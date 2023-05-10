Ava Phillippe Is Casually Chic in Her Y2K-Inspired Outfit That Would Make Mom Reese Witherspoon Proud

Her look is oh so effortless

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 03:31 PM
Ava Phillipe Y2K style
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Ava Phillippe is a '90s baby channeling early aughts fashion.

On Wednesday, the 23-year old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a Y2K look while walking her dog.

For the casual outing, the budding model opted for a tan halter-neck tank top with a ruched center. The shirt also had a slit down the middle, giving it a flowy cropped look.

She paired the tank with a simple black maxi skirt, strappy gold sandals, dangling earrings and a square handbag. Her just-debuted bangs, which she revealed on Instagram last month, were pushed back with a headband.

Ava Phillipe Y2K style
TheImageDirect.com

Though the Oscar-winning actress has admitted to not seeing any resemblance to her eldest, Phillippe's outfit was certainly reminiscent of her mom's early-aughts fashion.

Before heading into 2023, Witherspoon looked back at some of her past outfits with a hilarious reaction video shared to Instagram in December. (Spoiler: her vintage lineup included velvet, pearls and classic denim!)

But, Phillippe is forming her own style.

Only a few months ago, she made an appearance at the Celine runway show in Los Angeles sporting bright orange hair and clad in a chic seersucker cropped jacket (left unbuttoned to reveal her bra underneath) and a matching mini skirt. She accessorized with stilettos and a pastel yellow shoulder bag.

