Reese Witherspoon's Flattering Easter Dress Is Sold Out, but We Found 6 Similar Ones Under $41
Photo Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Leave it to Reese Witherspoon to take the crown for the cutest Easter dress.
The actress' style has always been colorful and classy with a touch of southern charm, so Easter is her time to shine. Cheerful patterns are Witherspoon's bread and butter, and this year, she opted for a puff sleeve wrap dress in a checkered pink and red print — completed by some festive accessories.
The Morning Show star posted two photos to Instagram in which she and her two dogs are all wearing headbands with bunny ears. She summed up the silly snapshots simply by writing, "Traditions are important 💗 🐰".
Pictures of dogs in costumes are our kryptonite, but we're also obsessing over Witherspoon's adorable outfit. While the bright shade and carefree silhouette of the Hello Sunshine founder's dress make it ideal for the cheerful holiday, a wrap dress is a staple piece in any warm-weather wardrobe that you can reach for all spring long.
Unfortunately, Witherspoon's exact midi wrap dress is sold out at her clothing brand, Draper James, but there are plenty of similar options available on Amazon and Nordstrom Rack that are just as feminine and flirty. With ties around the waist, wrap dresses are super flattering on a variety of body types, and the flowy skirts are breathable and comfy.
More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given this under-$30 wrap mini dress a perfect rating so far, calling it a "great summer dress" and claiming they receive "so many compliments" when they wear it. There's also this breezy option, which features a ruffled hem and has earned a five-star rating from nearly 6,000 customers who rave about its versatility and breathability, deeming it "a closet staple" — and it's only $33.
If you're looking for a floral wrap dress in a maxi length, this $41 pick fits the bill and comes in 15 pretty colors. Below, shop six wrap dresses from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack, and prepare to wear them on repeat this spring and summer.
Buy It! Relipop Summer Print Dress, $19.99–$26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Naggoo Ruffle Wrap Mini Dress, $32.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Socialite Ruffle Print Wrap Midi Dress, $39.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Maxstudio Ruffle Crepe High/Low Wrap Midi Dress, $39.97 (orig. $128); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap A-Line Maxi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Prettygarden Floral V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com
