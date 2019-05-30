Girls night out! Reese Witherspoon brought a very special plus-one to the season 2 premiere of her hit HBO show Big Little Lies — her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe.

The mother-daughter duo both styled their blonde tresses in loose waves and posed with their hands on their hips to smile for the cameras.

Phillippe, 19, chose a sparkly black slip dress with black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo sandals, while Witherspoon, 43, wore a printed Elie Saab dress with black Salvatore Ferragamo pumps and Taffin jewelry diamond necklace.

On the carpet, ET asked Witherspoon whether it was possible Phillippe, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, may make an appearance on season three of the HBO show.

Image zoom Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

“Oh! I didn’t know there was a Big Little Lies season three!” Witherspoon responded. “I don’t know [if it could happen]. I never say never. You don’t know. And [season two] was a surprise.”

In an Instagram story, Witherspoon captioned a pic of her and Phillippe posing together, “Such a fun night with my girl.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says Daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, Taught Her How to Apply Highlighter

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo twinned on the carpet. They regularly make public appearances and occasionally model together (Phillippe starred alongside her mom in the Draper James’s Spring 2018 campaign).

Image zoom Courtesy Draper James

In 2018 Witherspoon opened up about their close relationship on her Love, Reese blog.

“We can talk for hours,” the actress wrote. “There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams.”

So when Phillippe went off to college last fall, Witherspoon took it hard.

“I have a kid finishing his first year of kindergarten, I have a kid finishing his first year of high school and my daughter is finishing her first year of college,” Witherspoon said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show of her three kids: Ava and Deacon, 15, who she also shares with Ryan Phillippe, and 6-year-old Tennessee, who she shares with husband Jim Toth.

“It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard,” Witherspoon continued. “And I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I might’ve gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college. But it’s okay, she’s coming back. Apparently, they come back, right? I thought she’d be gone.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Celebrates ‘Legally Blonde 3′ News — in Elle Woods’ Iconic Pink Bikini!

Now that Phillippe’s home for summer break, she’ll likely get back to teaching Witherspoon a few new beauty tricks.

“I learn a lot from my daughter [about makeup],” Witherspoon told PEOPLE revealing that Ava honed her skills by watching YouTube tutorials. “Her understanding of how to apply it is so extensive.”

“If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I’ll be like, ‘Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can’t remember what goes in the crease,’ because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade. It’s crazy.”