Reese Witherspoon Just Wore the Beach Vacation Outfit of Our Dreams
Birthday girl Reese Witherspoon — who has received well wishes from famous friends and costars like Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern, and Mindy Kaling on Instagram today — seems to be enjoying celebrating her 46th year on vacation this week.
But earlier today, Witherspoon dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated film Where the Crawdads Sing (which she produced) — and it's intense. The dark video is a stark contrast from the carefree clip The Morning Show actress shared yesterday, March 21: a silly montage of herself dancing on a sunlit beach, wine glass in hand. And while the gorgeous sunset and refreshing drink are appealing on their own, we can't take our eyes off of the star's tropical print dress.
Witherspoon's blue puff sleeve midi dress is from her clothing brand Draper James — which is having a sale in honor of her birthday right now — and it features a bold palm leaf print that screams "tropical vacation." No matter which beach you're planning to hit up this spring or summer, a festive and fun palm leaf print should definitely be in your suitcase.
Unfortunately, Witherspoon's exact dress is no longer available at Draper James, but we found eight similar vacation dresses on Amazon and Nordstrom — and prices start at just $20. This maxi dress highlights the same bright shades of green and blue included in Witherspoon's dress, but bonus: It has pockets. Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers give both this trendy tie-front midi dress and this button-down mini dress a five-star rating — and they both cost less than $32.
Almost 4,000 happy customers have deemed this plus-size maxi dress perfect, calling it a "must buy" and claiming it made them feel "beautiful" and "like a goddess." Sign us up. Below, shop more tropical print dresses similar to Reese Witherspoon's and add one (or two!) to your spring break packing list.
Buy It! Huskary Beach Tropical Dress, $19.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Palm Leaf Print Short Sleeve Summer Dress, $20.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! VotePretty Summer Tie Front Dress, $21.98–$29.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Mitilly Summer Sleeveless Swing Short Dress, $27.99–$31.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Meenew Short Beach Dress, $29.99–$38.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Milumia Cold Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress, $32.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Roxy Land Of Life Leaf Print Midi Dress, $60; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Billabong Mystic Palm Tree Cotton Minidress, $65.95; nordstrom.com
- Lululemon's First-Ever Running Sneaker Is Officially Available Now — Grab It Before It Sells Out
- Reese Witherspoon Just Wore the Beach Vacation Outfit of Our Dreams
- You Can Find This $23 Flattering Crop Top in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Convertible Bag Goes from Briefcase to Backpack 'Seamlessly,' and It's on Sale