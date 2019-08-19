Reese Witherspoon Just Wore the White Sneakers That Will End Your Search for the Perfect Shoes

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is one of those stars who seems like she’s as bubbly IRL as she is on camera playing roles like chatty Madeline Mackenzie on Big Little Lies and ambitious underdog Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. Sure, those characters aren’t exactly the same people, but the 43-year-old brings a certain charm to her roles that also carries over into her lifestyle pursuits, like with clothing brand Draper James or her Hello Sunshine Book Club. It’s easy to want to emulate Reese’s sunny persona, and luckily, she lets us in on enough of her life so that we can at least heed her style cues.

Yesterday, the mom of three posted an Instagram photo in honor of her back-to-school prep. Looking carefree holding a flower-packed bicycle, Reese showed off her late-summer outfit featuring a shoe brand known for its ultra comfortable designs.

In the photo, Reese sports a pair of white sneakers from Tretorn, a Swedish shoe brand that’s been adorning feet with cute, functional kicks since 1891. The subtle details on her pair, the Hayden Sneaker ($90; nordstrom.com) — like the green back panel and patterned laces — add pops of flair without becoming distracting or clashing with other pieces of her outfit.

Just like your summer energy could use a boost by mid-August, the contemporary shoe gives the classic, white-canvas look a refresh with those pops of color and suede and leather overlays. To ensure your shoes are as sturdy as they are stylish (and comfy enough to bike in, like Reese), Tretorn uses rubber soles, a cushioned collar and tongue, and removable cushioned insoles. Dress up the sporty look like Reese did in a lightweight dress — hers is the Draper James Seersucker Ruffle Shirt Dress ($115; draperjames.com) — or pair it with your favorite jeans and white t-shirt for a laid-back coolness.

Reese’s Tretorn apparel is not a one-time choice: The leading lady was also spotted in the brand’s Rawlins style ($75; zappos.com), which she paired with Draper James’s denim Belted Sleeveless Chambray Ruffle Shift Dress ($98; draperjames.com).

Tretorn has tons of colorways and patterned styles on sites like Zappos, Nordstrom, and even Amazon, so you’re guaranteed to find a sneaker look from the timeless brand to step up your wardrobe as we transition into fall.