Reese Witherspoon Keeps Wearing These Cool Retro Sneakers — and You Can Buy Them for $75

She owns several pairs from this comfy brand

By Claudia Fisher
February 27, 2020 06:01 AM
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Today, I discovered Reese Witherspoon and I have something in common: When we like something, we wear it over and over again. For the Academy Award-winning actress, it’s her Tretorn Rawlins Sneakers

She actually owns multiple pairs of Tretorn sneakers and has previously been spotted in both the Hayden style and green-and-white Rawlins kicks on numerous occasions. In a video Witherspoon posted to Instagram yesterday, her son, Deacon Phillippe, is giving her a lesson on the app TikTok (celeb moms, they’re just like your tech-unsavvy mom!). There on her feet are none other than the Tretorn Rawlins shoes.

This time, the sneakers are in a different color than we’ve seen her sport in the past. The retro style is available in multiple colorways, but our Southern belle has chosen “seaweed” — a dark green featuring white details. 

Buy It! Tretorn Rawlins 8, $75; zappos.com

While some of The Morning Show actress’s fashion choices are a bit out of reach for the rest of us regulars, the classic Tretorn sneakers go for just $75. Along with an A-lister stamp of approval, the affordable shoes have cool cowhide suede overlays and an OrthoLite cushioned footbed that makes them “comfy as slippers,” according to one reviewer. 

As celeb-worn styles are wont to do, these sneakers might sell out, so act now on the Rawlins 8 shoes if you want feet that could easily be confused for Reese Witherspoon’s.

