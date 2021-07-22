Reese Witherspoon Considers Getting Bangs to Match Daughter Ava in Cute Twinning Photo
Most commenters – including Reese's A-list pals!– say The Morning Show actress should give bangs a try. What do you think?
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe has transformed into her mom's mini-me right before our eyes. And now that Phillippe's grown up, Witherspoon is beginning to pull beauty inspiration from her daughter, rather than the other way around.
The lookalike mother-daughter duo snapped a sweet selfie together standing on the beach during their family vacation. In the pic, Phillippe, 21, showed off her trendy curtain bangs, while Witherspoon, 45, parted her shoulder-length blonde hair to one side — and wondered whether she should experiment with a similar cut.
"My girl ❤️ *also: should I get bangs?" Witherspoon asked her Instagram followers. Most people, including actress Zooey Deschanel, answered the actress' question with a resounding 'yes'.
"Yes! Get bangs! Also you look like sisters. ❤️," Deschanel wrote. Courteney Cox chimed in, "I mean…why not?? 🔥". Elizabeth Banks was on the same wavelength: "First thing I thought on seeing this - cute bangs" while Meena Harris was even more succinct: "TWINS AND YES."
The Morning Show actress, who is also mom to kids Deacon Phillippe, 17, and Tennessee Toth (whom she shares with husband Jim Toth), 8, is currently on vacation with the family, and that includes her older kids' significant others.
She recently opened up about watching her children get older. "That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she told Tracee Ellis Ross in June for Interview magazine.
"I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now," Witherspoon said. "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."
This past Mother's Day, Witherspoon's children showed the star their love with sentimental social media tributes.
Ava posted one tribute to Witherspoon, writing on Instagram, "To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother's Day! 💐💕." The proud mom commented, "Aww!! I'm so lucky to have you in my life! Favorite Daughter 💗"
Additionally, Deacon wrote on his own page, "Every day is Mother's Day when u got a mom this good 😌 I love u mama ❤️," as Witherspoon replied in the comment section, "Love you to the moon and back ! 🌙 💫."