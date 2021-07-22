Reese Witherspoon Considers Getting Bangs to Match Daughter Ava in Cute Twinning Photo

Most commenters – including Reese's A-list pals!– say The Morning Show actress should give bangs a try. What do you think?

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe has transformed into her mom's mini-me right before our eyes. And now that Phillippe's grown up, Witherspoon is beginning to pull beauty inspiration from her daughter, rather than the other way around.

The lookalike mother-daughter duo snapped a sweet selfie together standing on the beach during their family vacation. In the pic, Phillippe, 21, showed off her trendy curtain bangs, while Witherspoon, 45, parted her shoulder-length blonde hair to one side — and wondered whether she should experiment with a similar cut.

"My girl ❤️ *also: should I get bangs?" Witherspoon asked her Instagram followers. Most people, including actress Zooey Deschanel, answered the actress' question with a resounding 'yes'.

"Yes! Get bangs! Also you look like sisters. ❤️," Deschanel wrote. Courteney Cox chimed in, "I mean…why not?? 🔥". Elizabeth Banks was on the same wavelength: "First thing I thought on seeing this - cute bangs" while Meena Harris was even more succinct: "TWINS AND YES."

Ava Philippe, Reese Witherspoon Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

She recently opened up about watching her children get older. "That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she told Tracee Ellis Ross in June for Interview magazine.

"I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now," Witherspoon said. "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."

This past Mother's Day, Witherspoon's children showed the star their love with sentimental social media tributes.

Ava posted one tribute to Witherspoon, writing on Instagram, "To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother's Day! 💐💕." The proud mom commented, "Aww!! I'm so lucky to have you in my life! Favorite Daughter 💗"