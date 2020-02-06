Reese Witherspoon Just Wore the Coziest Cardigan (and It's on Sale at Nordstrom)

Image zoom ENT / SplashNews.com

Reese Witherspoon doesn’t seem like someone who’d sacrifice comfort for style — at least that’s what we’ve noticed after taking a deep-dive into some of her best outfits. For the actress, the two aren’t mutually exclusive, and her most recent off-duty look is perhaps one of the best examples of Witherspoon’s style ethos, a.k.a. look trendy but stay cozy.

Witherspoon was recently spotted out and about on a sunny L.A. winter day, and by the looks of it, she was doing some gift shopping (the presents she’s carrying in hand give it away). Aside from wondering what these wrapped goodies are, one thought consumed our minds: Where is that adorable reindeer-print cardigan from, and how can we get our hands on it?

Well, as luck would have it, we found Witherspoon’s exact cozy cardigan from The Great at Nordstrom. But that’s not even the most noteworthy part about our discovery. This cuddly rustic-inspired staple, which is made from a warm blend of wool and mohair yarn, is currently 40 percent off.

The Witherspoon-approved find typically retails for $395, but right now, you can scoop it up for $237. We know: This number isn’t pocket change, even with the additional 40 percent off, but you’ll truly notice its worth once you put it on. After all, you should be allowed to splurge on something once a month, and this February, we say show some major love to your sweater collection by investing in this great staple (get it, The Great made a great cardigan?)

Witherspoon paired her open-front cardi with dark-wash jeans and white Veja sneakers — a Meghan Markle-loved shoe brand that plenty of other celebs, like Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Watson, also wear. But we can just as easily picture her sweater layered over a black T-shirt dress or a white button-down.

And if you want to emulate Witherspoon’s rustic cardigan moment for less, we found a few other styles in similar prints that are just as cuddle-worthy. Shop them, along with Witherspoon’s exact sweater, below.

Buy It! The Great Reindeer Lodge Cardigan, $236.98 (orig. $395); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Fair Isle Cardigan, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lucky Brand Patchwork Indigo Cotton Cardigan, $129; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Karen Kane Blanket Asymmetrical Cardigan, $96.75 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com

Buy It! AllSaints Rufa Wool Blend Cardigan, $198; nordstrom.com

