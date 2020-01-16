Another Gift from Bey! Reese Witherspoon Struts in Beyoncé's Ivy Park-Adidas Collection

Welcome to the Beyhive, Reese Witherspoon!

On Wednesday, Witherspoon, 43, shared a video of herself unpacking a large orange box featuring Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas — the latest personal gift from the musical icon.

“You guys, someone told me that a big package is arriving,” Witherspoon says to start the clip. “Let’s go see.”

The actress then excitedly pushes the orange box on wheels up her driveway, before giving her Instagram followers a mini fashion show sporting some of the items from Beyoncé’s new clothing line along to “Formation.”

“Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive? 🐝,” she captioned the video. “Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!”

Beyoncé, 38 — who announced that she’d collaborate with Adidas last April — is set to launch her unisex Ivy Park collection on Saturday. Last week, Adidas shared a trailer for the collaboration featuring empowering voice-overs and showing Queen Bey herself in the merch.

This isn’t the first gift the Legally Blonde actress has received from Bey. Following the Golden Globes, JAY-Z and Beyoncé sent her some Armand de Brignac champagne.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals Reese Witherspoon Asked Beyoncé for Her Champagne at the Golden Globes

“It’s 11:30. We’re drinking champagne,” the star says with a laugh. “Who cares? It’s from JAY-Z and Beyoncé.”

Witherspoon also isn’t the only celebrity to receive a surprise orange box from Beyoncé. Ellen DeGeneres, Yara Shahidi and Bey’s own mother Tina Knowles-Lawson also shared videos of themselves unboxing the fashion-filled package.

“How do you top this one?” says DeGeneres, 61, as she opens the box in the video. “I have to send something to Beyoncé.”

“I love it, Beyoncé,” she adds. “Thank you so much.”

In her own Instagram video, Shahidi, 19, rolls the package into her house and unveils what’s inside.

“This is kinda epic,” she adds, after thanking “creative genius” Beyoncé.

As for Beyoncé’s mother, Knowles-Lawson went all out sharing video clips and creating her own photo shoot with the different looks from the collection.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

RELATED: Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Kids in End-of-Year Recap Video

“Today, I got this big case of beautiful Ivy Park-Adidas clothes so I did my own personal photoshoot and videos,” Knowles says in one clip she posted on Sunday. “If I’m 66 and I can rock it, anyone can rock it.”

After the collaboration was announced last April, Beyoncé expressed her excitement over the new deal.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé added. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

“I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader,” she continued.