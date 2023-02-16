Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Still Has Wedding Dress from 'Sweet Home Alabama'

Reese Witherspoon is hanging on to a memorable item from her iconic wedding scene in Sweet Home Alabama: the dress!

In a guest spot on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, the Your Place or Mine actress, 46, shared behind-the-scenes details about shooting the 2002 romantic comedy, which also starred Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Jean Smart and Melanie Lynskey.

"I remember that scene that was shot in the rain, and I'm in the wedding dress, and I run away from my wedding, and I run to see Josh Lucas on the beach," Witherspoon told Drew Barrymore. "And it was pouring down rain, but I remember thinking, 'This is such a crazy amazing moment I'm going to remember this forever.' "

Then, she added, "And I still have the wedding dress."

Host Barrymore, 47, seemingly couldn't believe it, replying incredulously, "You do?!"

Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama (2002). Buena Vista Pictures

The Morning Show star then reflected on another "magical" moment from the movie: filming the scene in New York City's Tiffany store.

"They really shut down all of Tiffany's, turned off all the lights and turned them on, and all the rings were there and all the people who worked there ... it was really magical," Witherspoon recalled.

The movie, directed by Andy Tennant, also costarred Mary Kay Place, Fred Ward, Ethan Embry and Dakota Fanning as a young Melanie (Witherspoon's lead character).

And as the Oscar-winning actress looks fondly back on the classic film, she also has an eye to the future. In October 2022, as Sweet Home Alabama celebrated its 20th anniversary, she shared that she may be game for a sequel.

Reese Witherspoon and Fred Ward in Sweet Home Alabama (2002). Buena Vista Pictures/Everett

In an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna that month, Witherspoon said she would be open to reprising her role as Melanie.

"I hope so. I think that would be a great idea," she replied after Hoda Kotb asked whether the movie would ever have a "reboot."

"Would you be in it? We're just trying to manifesting some things," Jenna Bush Hager asked.

"Maybe. I don't know. That sounds fun. Do you guys want me to do that?" Witherspoon said, quipping after Kotb, 58, insisted they do and the audience cheered in affirmation.

"Okay, I'll make some calls," she added.