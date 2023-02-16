Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Still Has Wedding Dress from 'Sweet Home Alabama'

In a Tuesday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress reflected on the "magical" experience of making the 2002 romantic comedy

By
Published on February 16, 2023 11:10 AM

Reese Witherspoon is hanging on to a memorable item from her iconic wedding scene in Sweet Home Alabama: the dress!

In a guest spot on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, the Your Place or Mine actress, 46, shared behind-the-scenes details about shooting the 2002 romantic comedy, which also starred Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Jean Smart and Melanie Lynskey.

"I remember that scene that was shot in the rain, and I'm in the wedding dress, and I run away from my wedding, and I run to see Josh Lucas on the beach," Witherspoon told Drew Barrymore. "And it was pouring down rain, but I remember thinking, 'This is such a crazy amazing moment I'm going to remember this forever.' "

Then, she added, "And I still have the wedding dress."

Host Barrymore, 47, seemingly couldn't believe it, replying incredulously, "You do?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA, from left: Reese Witherspoon, Fred Ward, 2002. ph: © Buena Vista Pictures
Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama (2002). Buena Vista Pictures

The Morning Show star then reflected on another "magical" moment from the movie: filming the scene in New York City's Tiffany store.

"They really shut down all of Tiffany's, turned off all the lights and turned them on, and all the rings were there and all the people who worked there ... it was really magical," Witherspoon recalled.

The movie, directed by Andy Tennant, also costarred Mary Kay Place, Fred Ward, Ethan Embry and Dakota Fanning as a young Melanie (Witherspoon's lead character).

And as the Oscar-winning actress looks fondly back on the classic film, she also has an eye to the future. In October 2022, as Sweet Home Alabama celebrated its 20th anniversary, she shared that she may be game for a sequel.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA, from left: Reese Witherspoon, Fred Ward, 2002. ph: © Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection
Reese Witherspoon and Fred Ward in Sweet Home Alabama (2002). Buena Vista Pictures/Everett

In an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna that month, Witherspoon said she would be open to reprising her role as Melanie.

"I hope so. I think that would be a great idea," she replied after Hoda Kotb asked whether the movie would ever have a "reboot."

"Would you be in it? We're just trying to manifesting some things," Jenna Bush Hager asked.

"Maybe. I don't know. That sounds fun. Do you guys want me to do that?" Witherspoon said, quipping after Kotb, 58, insisted they do and the audience cheered in affirmation.

"Okay, I'll make some calls," she added.

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a Sweet Home Alabama Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Josh Lucas and Reese Witherspoon
Josh Lucas Says He's 'Campaigned' Reese Witherspoon for 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel, She's 'So Busy'
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says 'It's Funny' She's Not Envious of Those in Love — 'Even Though I'm Not in Love'
Jenna Bush Hager, hoda kotb
Jenna Bush Hager Is Packing 'Zero' Underwear as 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' Heads to Quebec City
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, February 2 included Reese Witherspoon with Wesley Kimmel
Reese Witherspoon Says She 'Didn't Know Who Robert De Niro' Was During Early Career Movie Audition
Mila Kunis arrives at the FOX's "Family Guy" 400th Episode Celebration; Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for Looking 'So Awkward' on Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon Proves She Still Remembers Her Lines from 'Friends' 23 Years Later
EVER AFTER, Drew Barrymore, 1998.
Drew Barrymore Says Her Cinderella Movie 'Ever After' 'Changed the Way I Saw the World'
Jenna Bush Hager, humiliating Valentine Date between her and her husband
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Giving Husband 'Ultimatum' to Propose: 'It Was Real Manipulative'
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Says She 'Almost Went Over' a Cliff Doing 'Shotgun Wedding' Stunt with Josh Duhamel
Drew Barrymore Continues Channeling M3GAN
Drew Barrymore Channels M3GAN as She Interviews Allison Williams: 'My Eyeballs Are Falling Apart!'
Author and "Today Show" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager attends the Like Mother Like Daughter Health Legacy Summit at The Newseum on April 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
Jenna Bush Hager Says Grandmother Barbara Bush Once Told Her She Looked 'Chubby' in a Bikini
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882317p) Reese Witherspoon Sweet Home Alabama - 2002 Director: Andy Tennant Touchstone USA Scene Still Comedy Fashion victime
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 'Sweet Home Alabama' Turning 20: 'Completely Changed My Life'
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Went Live on The 'Today' Show with Some Embarrassing Stories About Her Mom PLEASE LINK & CREDIT: NBC NEWS / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Appears on 'Today' and Reveals Her Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline
Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'Lucky' to Work with 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb as They Celebrate 5 Years at 'Today'