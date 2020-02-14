So This Must Be Reese Witherspoon’s New Go-To Work Bag

Image zoom BACKGRID

The power of a good work tote is something that is only understood once you have found it. The search for one can sometimes feel never-ending (there are just so many options to sift through nowadays), but luckily celebs are a great resource for stylish and functional on-the-go accessories that’ll take you anywhere and everywhere with ease. That’s where a recent Reese Witherspoon sighting comes into play.

On February 12, Witherspoon was photographed en route to a meeting wearing a matching navy blue skirt set and Valentino’s iconic Rockstud flats (a.k.a. comfy shoes that are great for running around town). The busy actor, who runs her own clothing brand and juggles a book club in addition to being a full-time mom, has clearly perfected the art of the on-the-go outfit, and her most recent business-chic ensemble proves this all the more, right down to the brown tote she carried in hand — it’s sleek, functional, and from a brand the stars just can’t get enough of.

Witherspoon’s work-perfect tote hails from Staud. If you’re not yet familiar with the celeb-loved label, whose extensive fan list includes Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Meghan Markle, now might be the time to commit it to memory. If you are, then you’re probably very familiar with the amazing arm candy the brand churns out on the regular (and perhaps the clothes, too).

The Draper James founder opted for the brand’s Shirley Calfskin, a structured tote with topstitching detail and a square-shaped handle; there’s also a removable, adjustable shoulder strap if you want to go hands-free. Bonus: The bag also comes with a zip-top pouch for additional organization.

Right now, you can shop Witherspoon’s exact Staud bag at Nordstrom for $295. Don’t let the price scare you, as Staud’s pieces are true forever finds. Scoop up the actor’s work-perfect tote below, and check out other similar styles that are bound to become your new favorite commute buddy.

