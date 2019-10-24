A Comprehensive Guide to Reese Witherspoon's Comfortable and Stylish Sneaker Collection

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon seems to make headlines practically every time she steps out of the house. Whether it’s for her book club picks, her media and production company Hello Sunshine’s forthcoming plans, her new starring role alongside pal Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show,” or her latest fashion choices — whether she’s repping her own brand, Draper James, or other enviable wardrobe choices. Her shoe collection itself has inspired countless fans to rethink their own footwear and shop some of the many styles seen on the 43-year-old star.

Based on the rotation of sneakers alone Witherspoon reps, I’m convinced her shoe closet is bigger than my entire apartment. When she’s not rocking sky-high heels for a red carpet event, Witherspoon steps out in accessible looks that make her even more relatable than her personality already exudes. Not only do most of her sneaker choices look super comfortable, but it’s also common for her shoes to be way more affordable than we’re used to expecting from A-list fashionistas.

If you’re looking for a new pair of white sneakers, a sturdy pair of running shoes, or a crisp pair of leather kicks for fall, Reese’s feet are where to look. Below, sift through the actress’ comfortable sneaker collection for a complete lineup of celeb-approved looks (and in one case, even a royals-approved sneaker).

Tretorn Women’s Hayden Sneaker

This sleek white pair isn’t the only style Witherspoon has from the brand — she’s actually been photographed in Tretorn sneakers a few times (continued below…).

Tretorn Rawlins 8 Sneakers

These Tretorn sneakers have a bit more of a retro vibe than the classics above, and the mother of three paired them with cropped jeans and a white button-down eyelet top.

Hoka One One Bondi 6

Witherspoon has been spotted walking with daughter Ava Phillippe and going on runs in at least three different colors of supportive, thick-soled Hoka One One sneakers — including this pair of Bondi 6 athletic sneakers in the colorway Marlin/Blue Ribbon. She’s also been seen wearing a black pair of the comfortable and functional sneakers as well as the brand’s teal-and-purple Arahi 2 Running Shoe. You can shop tons of Hoka One One color and style options on Zappos.

Gola for J.Crew Mark Cox Tennis Sneakers

In a recent Instagram post, the multi-hyphenate leading lady showed off yet another pair of retro-chic white sneakers, and this time the shoes cost well under $100. While her exact pair is only available at J. Crew as a special collaboration, the same Gola style is also available on Amazon in nine other white-with-colored-logo hues.

Veja V-10 Sneaker

Before Witherspoon stepped out in these clean white sneakers, Meghan Markle actually wore the French brand to the Invictus Games with hubby Prince Harry (in the same colorway Witherspoon went with) — meaning these sneakers don’t just have a celebrity stamp of approval, but a royal seal as well.

