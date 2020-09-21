Reese Witherspoon Wore Fluffy Pink Slippers to the Virtual Emmys — Here’s Where to Buy a Similar Pair
The Emmys looked a little different this year. There was no walking the red carpet, no going up on stage to accept awards, and no attending fancy after-parties. Stars not only got ready from the comfort of their homes, but also stayed there for the first-ever virtual Emmy Awards. So it’s only fitting that some of them opted for more comfortable footwear — we’re looking at you, Reese Witherspoon.
Rather than rock a pair of sky-high stilettos in her backyard for the event, she wore... slippers! Yes, that’s right. In true “Relatable Reese” fashion, the multi-hyphenate wore a classic little black dress with a pair of fuzzy pink slippers. It was one of the main items on her Emmys prep checklist, right next to face masks and COVID tests to ensure her glam crew’s safety.
While there’s no photo evidence that she wore them throughout the evening, we’re convinced she kept them on. Why? Because we know Reese is the queen of comfy kicks. She’s gathered quite the collection of slippers; some of her favorites include Ugg's shearling-lined slip-ons and these extra-soft sock slippers from Pudus.
We’re still confirming the brand of her most recent style (after all, there was no red carpet for anyone to shout, “Who are you wearing?”), so in the meantime, we went ahead and found five similar fluffy pink slippers you can get on Amazon. From this $14 faux fur slip-on style to this highly reviewed pair that is less than $25, there are plenty of options that can be shipped to you in timely Prime fashion.
With fall weather on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to treat your feet to something warm and cozy. Scroll down to shop fuzzy pink slippers that we’d like to think Reese Witherspoon would approve of!
Buy It! Halluci Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Indoor or Outdoor Slippers, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Emu Australia Mayberry Sheepskin Slipper, $59.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Women's Fuzzalicious Slipper, $62.99–$100; amazon.com
Buy It! Humiwa Women’s Faux Fur Slippers, $13.99–$16.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Crazy Lady Women's Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Fur Slippers, $15.19–$19.99; amazon.com
