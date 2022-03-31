Reese Witherspoon Just Proved That the Hassle-Free Shoe You Probably Wore as a Kid Is Totally for Adults, Too
Is there anything Reese Witherspoon can't do?
The showbiz powerhouse manages to run her clothing brand Draper James, her massively popular book club, and her wildly successful media company Hello Sunshine — in which she produces and stars in hit shows and films — and parent three kids with her husband all at once. Needless to say, Witherspoon's drive is impressive. And yesterday, the Where the Crawdads Sing producer did something else we previously thought impossible: She turned a trend typically associated with toddlers into a must-have style.
Witherspoon recently posted a series of photos to Instagram documenting her 24-hour trip to Washington D.C. to celebrate Women's History Month, in which she's doing a little bit of everything: shopping for sunglasses, mingling with fellow impactful women, visiting museums, and enjoying a healthy breakfast. But what we can't stop looking at? Witherspoon's shoes.
The entrepreneur dared to wear — wait for it — sneakers with strap closures. Yes, the ones you probably wore as a toddler or currently slip onto your own kid's feet. Witherspoon paired the nostalgic shoes with not one, but two outfits: an on-trend hot pink sweatsuit and a classic combo of a cream sweater, black pants, and plaid coat. Once we got over the initial shock of seeing a shoe usually reserved for children on Witherspoon's feet, we realized how genius they actually are.
Opting for shoes with straps eliminates the hassle of tying laces — hence the appeal for kids — allowing you to simply step your feet into the sneakers, fasten the straps, and go. In hindsight, as a woman constantly on the go, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Witherspoon chose hook and loop shoes for her jam-packed day in D.C. As the actress showcased, you can pair these unconventional sneakers with casual loungewear or even sleek attire when you return to the office.
Below, shop five pairs of the nostalgic sneakers on Amazon, Zappos, Everlane, and Rue La La.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Gola Sneaker, $57.20–$70; amazon.com
Buy It! Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $79.95; zappos.com
Buy It! Everlane the ReLeather Velcro Court Sneaker, $110; everlane.com
Buy It! Veja Recife Logo Leather Sneaker in Black, $119.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja Recife Logo Leather Sneaker in Red, $125.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com
