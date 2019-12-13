Reese Witherspoon’s On-Set Slippers Look So Comfortable That We Need Them for Ourselves

Reese Witherspoon is making waves in Hollywood with her career as an actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist. And for these reasons, she landed on the latest issue of the Hollywood Reporter — but there’s something from her cover photoshoot that you won’t see on newsstands.

In her IGTV video that shares a behind-the-scenes look, Witherspoon giddly introduces viewers to the beautiful mansion where they are shooting. We see her sitting in a director’s chair wearing a fuzzy lilac robe prepping her skin with under eye masks and getting her hair done before the video cuts to her walking out in a classic little black dress and a pair of… navy blue open-toe slippers? Not the kind of shoes you’d expect her to be wearing on camera.

Witherspoon literally points out her footwear choice in the video, writing “Comfy Slippers FTW” (which, for those who don’t know, means “for the win”). Those same slippers make three other cameos later on in the video: once when held by a stylist who appears to have swapped them out for a pair of heels, again when she’s walking back to hair and makeup, and finally when she’s headed to the portrait session.

We know Witherspoon is a fan of comfy shoes (she has a closet full of white sneakers, after all), so it makes sense that she owns a pair of on-set slippers to wear in between takes — genius! While we can’t confirm who makes the exact pair she was wearing, we found a slipper on Amazon that looks so identical, we’re convinced she Primed a pair to herself to wear on set.

Like Witherspoon’s, these open-toe slippers have a similar plush-looking top and striped pattern footbed that is made of memory foam for total comfort. Designed with an anti-slip rubber outsole, you can wear them both in the house and outdoors. Plus, they roll, fold, and easily pack away for travel, so you can take them everywhere. Best of all, they’re only $12 and come in the same navy color as Witherspoon’s slippers, as well as black, light gray, green, orange, and pink.

For that low price point, you could get a pair for yourself and ones for all of your friends as holiday gifts. If you’re as obsessed with her comfy slip-ons as we are, we suggest scooping up these dupes ASAP.

