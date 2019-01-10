Reese Witherspoon Shares Incredible Teen People Throwback Photo from 20 Years Ago

Reese Witherspoon just posted a flashback to the ’90s — straight from an old issue of Teen People!

The actress dug up an old issue of the magazine from 20 years ago which featured a spread of Witherspoon’s ever-changing hairstyles at the time, ranging from “the dark ages” to “piece-y Reese.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Ahh the 90’s….Thanks #TeenPeople for Rosy Reese… Piece-y Reese.. and Twister Reese? Yup, that happened. 😂😂😂 #TBT,” the star, 42, captioned the throwback photo.

At the time the issue hit newsstands, Witherspoon was 22-years-old and commenters quickly pointed out how the actress looked nearly-identical toher 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

“You and your daughter are twins!” one fan wrote. Another person said, “You are your daughter’s dopplegänger.”

Courtesy Draper James

Phillippe has truly grown into Witherspoon’s mini-me and has joined her mom at many red carpet appearances (and even some on her own!).

Witherspoon opened up about the tight-knit relationship she’s fostered with her look-a-like daughter.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! They Woke Up Like This: Celebs’ Best Makeup-Free Selfies

“We can talk for hours,” the actress said on her Love, Reese blog. “There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams.”

And her daughter returns the feeling. “I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur,” Phillippe said.

“She also brings a lot of comfort and positive energy with her to work, and I think it’s inspiring to see her personal relationships with everybody on set,” she continued. “I had a great time being a part of the shoot with the bonus of having even more mother/daughter pictures!”