Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Breezy Summer Hair Hack in a Hilarious Video – Watch!

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon may be onto something with her go-to beauty trick

Reese Witherspoon's got a beauty hack sure to blow fans away.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, the Legally Blonde actress tested out an unconventional hairstyling trick: blow drying her wet hair with a car window rolled down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When you show up late due to 'traffic' with wet hair" Witherspoon wrote across the clip, which showed her fussing with her wavy blonde locks as she attempted to style it against the summer breeze.

"A very important summer hair hack 💁🏼‍♀️ Car as hair dryer!" she captioned the hilarious yet relatable video.

Fans relayed their experiences with the on-the-go technique in the comments. "I wish I could do this but my hair would be a full lion's mane," one user wrote, while another commented, "Yep when windows and sunroof comes in handy."

Witherspoon also posted the video as an Instagram reel, where celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson – who's worked with the actress — commented, "stop by my house girl. I got you," followed by a cry laughing emoji.

Whether it's unconventional hair hacks or stocking up on her favorite skincare, Witherspoon's love for all things beauty is no secret.

Last April, the Sweet Home Alabama star was named a Biossance global ambassador, a natural role for the clean beauty aficionado.

"I've been really curious about clean beauty for quite some time, but didn't do the work and research," Witherspoon told PEOPLE exclusively on her skincare journey. "I obviously had more time over the past year, and I noticed Biossance at Sephora over the holidays and started using the products. I was blown away by not only how effective they were, but also the sustainability and science built into the brand's skincare line."

Reese Witherspoon Instagram Credit: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

She also got candid about aging and how that's impacted her skincare routine saying, "I really invest that time in the morning and at night, especially on my neck and my hands." She added: "I think when you talk about using products that are good for your skin, your largest organ, you are making that investment in yourself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

?Ava Phillippe Talks ‘Weirdly Similar’ Twinning Moments With Mom Reese Witherspoon Credit: Ava Phillippe Instagram

Some of the actress' appreciation for style has also been passed down to her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, who's experimented with her beauty and fashion just like her mom.

"She loves when I send her my outfit pics," Phillippe told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the Rachel Zoe's ZOEasis event during Coachella weekend one.