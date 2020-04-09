This is why we love the ’90s.

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon posted the ultimate Instagram throwback photo — modeling all of the decade’s most memorable beauty trends at once.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“There’s a lot to unpack here. I mean…what is happening with my hair?🤣But most importantly… who else enjoyed this 90’s brown lipstick trend?💄#tbt” the actress, 44, wrote alongside the photo, which was taken at an afterparty for the New York City premiere of her 1991 film Freeway.

Witherspoon’s famous friends were quick to weigh in on the iconic beauty look in the comment section.

RELATED: The 8 Beauty Products Reese Witherspoon Can’t Live Without

“omg STOP!!! SO IMPORTANT!!!!” her Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz said. While Rachel Brosnahan wrote, “Honestly, I vote we bring back this hair. 🙌”

“I remember trying HARD to copy this look at home and it… didn’t work out well,” Olivia Wilde joked.

But Gwyneth Paltrow seemed to remember the brown lipstick trend better than anyone, dropping specific brands and shade names in the comment section: “Toast of New York by Revlon. Spice lipliner by MAC,” she said.

Image zoom Getty Images

Along with a twisted up do and heavily-lined lips, Witherspoon is also sporting razor thin, penciled in eyebrows.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Fashion Line Draper James Is Giving Away Free Dresses to Teachers

Last month, the ’90s queen shared another throwback photo wearing a white camisole and khaki pants paired with a thin silver watch, oval sunglasses and a brown leather belt.

“If you’re looking for some style inspo this spring, look no further. You have found it. 💁🏼‍♀️ #thisis90sfashion #tbt” she jokingly captioned the Instagram post.

Witherspoon made her acting debut in 1991’s Man on the Moon and went on to star in 1999’s Cruel Intentions

The cult classic centered on two vicious step-siblings, Sebastian and Kathryn of an elite Manhattan prep school. Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) bets Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe) to deflower the new headmaster’s daughter, Annette (Witherspoon) before the start of the term.

While the film received mixed reviews upon release, it was a commercial success, earning about $75 million in the U.S. box office and giving us several memorable fashion moments.