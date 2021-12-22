When Queen Bey invited Reese Witherspoon's eldest children to model in the holiday campaign, she says they "nearly passed out" from excitement

Reese Witherspoon Says Beyoncé Was 'So Sweet' to Kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe at Ivy Park Shoot

Reese Witherspoon is one proud mom!

The Sing 2 star couldn't help but gush over kids Deacon, 18, and Ava Phillippe, 22, who recently modeled together for Beyoncé's new Ivy Park holiday campaign.

"They got called to be in Beyoncé's new Ivy Park campaign and they got to go and work together. They had the best time," Witherspoon, 45, during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show.

It's no surprise that Beyoncé made sure that the experience was extra special for Ava and Deacon. "Beyoncé was so sweet to them. So nice. They go to be on set with her and her kids. And of course, she's just the loveliest most creative human too," Witherspoon continued.

"She's a powerhouse," agreed host Drew Barrymore.

Witherspoon went on to say that the moment her kids found out about the Ivy Park gig, they couldn't contain their excitement.

"Everything [Beyoncé] does she touches with her artistry, her creativity and her activism. They were just blown away. They nearly passed out. They were so excited," the actress said.

Witherspoon's daughter Ava is already cementing her spot as one to watch in the modeling world. In addition to her Ivy Park cameo, Ava landed her first beauty campaign with Pat McGrath Labs.

"I was like ...Pat McGrath is DMing me? Huh?," Ava recently told PEOPLE of the "pinch me" moment. "I have such admiration for her. And for her to even reach out to me or think of me was flattering."

Ava Phillippe Credit: Courtesy Pat McGrath Labs

Of course, Ava had to confide in her mom as soon as she landed the exciting makeup partnership.

"The first person I told was probably my mom. Just because I was like, 'Mom, I'm going to be going to New York,'" Phillippe said.