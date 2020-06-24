Reese Witherspoon Just Debuted a New Pair of Comfy Sneakers — and They’re Less Than $80

If there’s one good thing that’s happened through social distancing, it’s allowed for a reset to slow down and enjoy outdoor activities. And it’s not just us — celebrities have been going outside and getting moving, too.

Reese Witherspoon is one such celeb who’s been spotted on her bike in the past couple of months during lockdown, bringing her signature comfy style along for the ride. During Witherspoon’s most recent outing, she debuted a new pair of shoes we’ve yet to see among her collection of comfy kicks: Reebok’s Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneakers, which you can get at Zappos for $75.

The actor paired her crisp sneakers with a quintessential summer-ready uniform: a nautical-inspired linen button-down shirt, breezy shorts, a straw sun hat, and a pair of her signature Ray-Ban sunnies. Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention that she was also wearing this season’s essential accessory — a cloth mask.

Witherspoon is no novice when it comes to selecting the best comfortable sneakers out there. So if she’s including this style along with the plush Hokas and versatile Vejas she keeps on rotation, they’ve got to be good. And based on the glowing reviews left by Zappos shoppers, it’s clear exactly why these Reeboks earned the spot.

“After having tried on several pairs of athletic shoes and not being satisfied with any of them due to their lack of arch support, cushioning, fit, or appearance, I ordered this pair of Reebok Classics,” said one reviewer. “My feet are now happy! The shoes are true to size, fit my narrow feet nicely, and become more comfortable with wear because their leather molds to the feet like a glove.”

Since they’re made with a soft leather outer, the Reebok sneakers offer a comfortable fit and a cushioned feel with each step. What’s more, the timeless low-top profile and crisp white exterior is versatile enough to match everything from gym clothes to sundresses.

If your sneaker collection could use an upgrade, why not take a note from Reese’s expert book and pick up these classics? They’re sure to be a staple beyond just the summer.

