Reese Witherspoon Recalls Thinking She Would 'Pass Out' During First Magazine Shoot in Throwback

"I had no idea where this journey would take me," Reese Witherspoon captioned a throwback photo from her first magazine shoot, following her on-screen debut in the 1991 film The Man in the Moon

By
Published on October 17, 2022 06:46 PM
Reese Witherspoon attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon is throwing it back to the 90s.

The Academy Award winner, 46, posted a throwback photo Sunday of the young actress in the pages of Seventeen for her first magazine appearance, in which she was interviewed about her debut role in The Man in the Moon (1991).

"Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine," she captioned a scan of the article, which features a photo of young Reese posing with costar Emily Warfield on the beach.

"I can't believe I found this photo," Witherspoon added. "I remember thinking I was going to pass out from excitement, because all I ever wanted was to be in Seventeen magazine. I had no idea where this journey would take me. A reminder to keep going because you never know what's next!"

She also gave Warfield a shout-out in the caption. They played sisters in The Man in the Moon, which starred Witherspoon as Dani Trant, a young tomboy in Louisiana growing up in the fifties.

The throwback was met with adoration in the comments section from some famous friends. "Look at that FACE," wrote Gwyneth Paltrow. "I loved this movie sooooo much!!!" America Ferrera commented. "Omg! Sweet!" her The Morning Show costar Julianna Margulies wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Have the Sweetest Relationship

More than 30 years after her big-screen debut, Witherspoon's career continues to reach new heights. She was nominated at this year's Emmy Awards for lead actress in a drama series for her role in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

The show, which Witherspoon also executive produces, aired its second season at the end of 2021 and has since been renewed for season 3.

