Tons of Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Majorly Marked Down for Black Friday — Including Reese Witherspoon's Exact Pair

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram; Splash; Backgrid

Ray-Ban sunglasses have proven themselves timeless, with celebrities and fashion icons wearing some of the same styles from the brand year after year. Olivia Wilde posted a photo in classic Ray-Ban aviators just yesterday, while Reese Witherspoon’s eyes are consistently adorned with one of the brand’s Wayfarer sunglasses. Kate Middleton has also been known to sport the brand before, so Ray-Bans aren’t just loved by A-listers, but also royally approved.

While highly-coveted brands sometimes eschew sales, Ray-Ban’s Black Friday markdowns on Amazon are an exciting exception. With savings on a variety of styles, this is your opportunity to shop the beloved sunnies for less — including both the aviator and Wayfarer sunglasses you keep seeing on your favorite celebrities.

Shop Reese’s versatile Wayfarers, gold-, black-, and silver-rimmed aviators, and even newer styles like round-frame and oversized specs for way less. Even Kate Middleton’s Wayfarer II Sunglasses are marked down more than $60 for Ray-Ban’s Black Friday sale on Amazon.

It’s always a scramble when brands like this have a wide array of markdowns on such current looks, so hurry to shop the deals before your favorite lens shape and shade sells out. To help you out, we rounded up our absolute favorite Ray-Ban Black Friday 2019 deals below — and be sure to click through to the product pages themselves to see all of the Ray-Ban sunglass color combinations you can get on steep discount.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer, $107.10 (orig. $153); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator, $142.10 (orig. $203); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB2185 Wayfarer II, $142.10 (orig. $203); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square, $107.10 (orig $153); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round, $100.10 (orig. $143); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal, $107.10 (orig. $153); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.