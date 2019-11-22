The One Pair of Sunglasses Reese Witherspoon Has Been Wearing Nonstop

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram; Splash; Backgrid

Few things go together quite like celebrities and sunglasses. It’s rare we ever spot our favorite A-listers out and about without sunnies present: Besides deflecting paparazzi flashes, a stylish pair of shades adds a cool factor to any outfit. So when we see one of our celeb-style icons wearing one particular frame on rotation, we can’t help but take notice.

In Reese Witherspoon’s case, it’s safe to say the star is a fan of the classics! The Morning Show actress has been seen wearing Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer Sunglasses on multiple occasions over the last few months, pairing them with everything from cozy athleisure to sophisticated skirts and wearing them everywhere from her latest film set to a coffee run. And she even took them across the pond! In an Instagram video chronicling a day spent in London, Reese added the covetable shades to her equally enviable travel uniform of a chic turtleneck, jeans, and ankle booties.

If you want to pair them with everything, too, you can shop the iconic Ray-Bans on Amazon right now!

While Wayfarer sunglasses certainly feel like they’re having a moment right now, they’ve actually been a style mainstay since they first came on the scene almost a century ago. Legendary stars from Marilyn Monroe to Madonna have rocked the classic lightweight sunglasses, and the frames even have the royal stamp of approval from Kate Middleton.

A great pair of sunglasses is arguably the most practical of all accessories. Not only do you wear them year-round, but they also serve a purpose both style- and health-wise! With the Wayfarer’s 100 percent UV-protective coating and its sturdy design, there’s many reasons why celebs and Amazon shoppers alike can’t get enough of the shades.

“What can I say. It’s Ray-Ban and it’s their classic Wayfarer,” said one Amazon reviewer. “It is comfortable around the ears and the lenses are premium. They are clear and you can see better than most polarized sunglasses out there. Sometimes, it does pay to get the pricier one and these do it. Plus, the plastic is heavy and sturdy. You can probably sit on it and it would be fine. Not that I’d recommend testing this but let me know how that goes if you can afford to!”

Head to Amazon to shop the Reese Witherspoon-approved Ray-Bans you’ll want to wear with every outfit, too!

Buy It! Ray-Ban Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses, $153; amazon.com