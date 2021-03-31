The Classic Sunglasses Reese Witherspoon Always Wears Are on Sale Right Now

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
When it comes to approachable celebrity style, nobody does it quite like Reese Witherspoon. From her collection of comfortable sneakers to her knack for finding a good casual dress, anytime the actress is spotted, there's bound to be some style element that feels attainable.
There's no better example of the style notes one can gain from Witherspoon's sensibilities than her affinity for sunglasses. Specifically, it's Ray-Ban's classic Wayfarer style that's taken the title of her most-worn frames. And right now, you can get them on sale for less than they were during last year's Prime Day sale on Amazon and Nordstrom discounted them, too.
Reese's love story with Ray-Ban sunnies is one we've only seen solidify over years. From Instagram posts shared with her more-than 25 million followers to street style-snapped outings in LA, it's rare to see the Little Fires Everywhere producer keeping shaded in anything other than the iconic sunglasses brand.
But it's not just Witherspoon in the brand's celebrity fan club. A-listers like Jessica Alba and the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton, are also known to reach for frames designed by Ray-Ban. Witherspoon's exact, classic Wayfarer silhouette is also a favorite among the hundreds of Amazon shoppers who've awarded the style glowing reviews.
"What can I say? It's Ray-Ban, and it's their classic Wayfarer," one reviewer said. "It is comfortable around the ears and the lenses are premium. They are clear and you can see better than most polarized sunglasses out there. Sometimes, it does pay to get the pricier one and these do it. Plus, the plastic is heavy and sturdy. You can probably sit on it and it would be fine. Not that I'd recommend testing this, but let me know how that goes if you can afford to."
While shopping for sunglasses may not be the most exciting of purchases one can make, it's an important one that will earn you both style and health points in the long run. Take a note from Reese Witherspoon and get the celebrity-approved Ray-Bans while they're still marked down.
Head to Amazon to get the Reese Witherspoon-approved sunglasses for $50 off just ahead of sunnier skies.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.