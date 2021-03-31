The Classic Sunglasses Reese Witherspoon Always Wears Are on Sale Right Now

"What can I say? It's Ray-Ban, and it's their classic Wayfarer," one reviewer said. "It is comfortable around the ears and the lenses are premium. They are clear and you can see better than most polarized sunglasses out there. Sometimes, it does pay to get the pricier one and these do it. Plus, the plastic is heavy and sturdy. You can probably sit on it and it would be fine. Not that I'd recommend testing this, but let me know how that goes if you can afford to."