Reese Witherspoon Found the Perfect Spring Jacket — and It's on Sale

Don’t get ahead of yourselves: Now that the temperature is starting to rise, you might be super eager to pack up all your cold-weather staples because, well, you just can’t wait to say goodbye to them. Honestly, same — but it’s still wise to keep a few transitional toppers (i.e., ones that aren’t too heavy-duty but still deliver some warmth) within reach for those mild mornings and chilly spring evenings.

That’s where Reese Witherspoon’s latest spring-perfect outfit comes into play. The actor and producer took to her Instagram Stories to share a tidbit of exciting filmmaking news — that she will be producing the New York Times bestselling novel Where the Crawdads Sing alongside Lauren Neustadter. But aside from piquing the interest of book worms and movie buffs alike, fashion obsessives (like this writer) were particularly in awe of that quilted green jacket she was wearing.

A few minutes of style research later, and we were excited to discover that Witherspoon’s moss-green jacket hails from celeb-favorite brand Madewell (stars like Charlize Theron and Amy Adams love the label’s packable puffer, in particular). But the cherry on top? It’s on sale.

Witherspoon’s green jacket typically retails for $138, but right now you can get it for 25 percent off by using the code WHATASALE at checkout. That makes its new price just under $120.

The jacket’s not just easy on the eyes (and on your wallet), it’s easy on the environment, too. Made from lightweight ripstop nylon, this vintage-inspired topper is padded with Madewell’s signature eco-friendly PrimaLoft® insulation, a warm-as-down alternative that’s designed with 100 percent recycled material. According to the product description, each jacket utilizes two and a half plastic bottles.

Shop Witherspoon’s exact spring jacket below, plus others from Madewell that we could see the actor wearing the coming weeks, as well.

