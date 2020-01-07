Oprah and Reese Witherspoon Both Own These $30 Sock Slippers

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/ Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Oprah, like any good friends, share many things in common. They both act, they both run their own book clubs, and they both seem to be fans of those extra-soft sock slippers from Pudus that you can get on Amazon right now.

Reese is the one who most recently sported the plush socks. In a photo she shared of herself (and her dog, Lou) on Christmas Day, she was wearing exactly what you were probably wearing to unwrap presents: comfy PJs and a pair of slippers. The difference? Reese’s red knit slippers are probably better than the ones you had on — not only because Pudus socks earned a coveted spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things List twice (once in 2017 and again in 2018), but also because they’re like pillows for your feet.

Lined with a thick, plush sherpa, these slippers deliver exceptional warmth and softness. In fact, you might think you’re walking on clouds rather than a hardwood floor when you wear them, according to Amazon customer reviews. The sock slippers feature essential anti-slip grippers (a safety must) and a drawstring closure with pom-pom detailing for a fun touch.

Buy It! Pudus Sock Slippers with Grippers and Fleece Lining, $29.99; amazon.com

Reese opted for red (a fitting choice for a Christmas morning), but they’re also available in classic gray, white, sand, dark teal, and a pretty raspberry. You can also still score Oprah’s favorites, a lumberjack-printed pair that have all the same features as Reese’s, including that sherpa lining and anti-slip silicone grippers.

With both Reese and Oprah on the Pudus Sock Slippers train, it’s only fitting you hop aboard too, right? Shop Reese’s pair below and say goodbye to cold feet this winter.

