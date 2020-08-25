Reese Witherspoon Posts Rare Photo of Lookalike Daughter Ava: 'I'm Obsessed'

The actress shares 20-year-old Ava and 16-year-old Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe, and 7-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are total mother-daughter goals.

On Tuesday, the actress, 44, posted a stunning photo of the 20-year-old UC Berkeley student (whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe), confessing, “I know she’s my kid but I’m pretty much obsessed @avaphillippe 💓” in the caption.

Phillippe looks practically identical to her famous mom in the Instagram photo — seemingly snapped during a lunch date — wearing a red blouse with white polka dots and a beige cardigan.

"Beautiful," Moore wrote. "Me too," Kaling added, while Hudson simply left a heart emoji.

Speaker writer and producer Austin Channing Brown said what we were all thinking after seeing the gorgeous Instagram photo: “I sincerely thought this was you! 😍"

Earlier this year, Witherspoon opened up to Emmy Magazine about motherhood and how she related to the book Little Fires Everywhere is based on.

“It’s so difficult to articulate what motherhood means, and there are so many passages in the novel that did,” the actress said, before reciting a passage of the Celeste Ng book. “[One passage was about] training yourself to live on the smell of an apple alone, when what you really wanted was to devour it, to sink your teeth into it and consume it, seeds, core, and all.”

“It’s such a vivid way to describe the loss of your children as they grow up,” she added. “My daughter was applying for college back then, so it hit me like an arrow in the heart.”

Despite their close relationship, Witherspoon still embarrasses her kids (Ava, and sons Deacon, 16, and Tennessee James, 7) from time to time.