Reese Witherspoon Reminisces About Past Halloweens with Her Iconic Bunny Costume from Legally Blonde

The actress, who played Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, is set to return to the role for Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon is getting in the Halloween spirit with a blast from the past.

The actress, 45, pulled the signature pink bunny costume she donned as Elle Woods out of storage on Thursday. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself holding up the corset and bottoms with the ears perched atop her head.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A gray wardrobe box sat behind her, labeled Legally Blonde. All that was missing from the look were the bright pink tights she wore in the 2001 film.

"MOOD on Halloween… 👻🔮☠️🎃" she captioned the post, which also featured some of her other looks from past Halloweens, including a life-size banana and a corpse bride.

Witherspoon celebrated Legally Blonde's 20th anniversary earlier this year, sharing several behind-the-scene pictures from the movie on her Instagram.

"Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY!" Witherspoon wrote in the post's caption. "Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life."

The Oscar winner went on to say that "playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all."

"Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades!" she raved. "I wonder... what will Elle do next?"

Some of the images Witherspoon shared at the time included shots from the movie's alternate ending, which featured Elle sharing a kiss with Emmett (Luke Wilson) on the courthouse steps and a blonde Vivian (Selma Blair).

Legally Blonde - 2001 Credit: Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

While Witherspoon is simply taking a stroll down memory lane for now, she'll be stepping back into Elle Woods' shoes sometime soon to reprise her role for Legally Blonde 3. Mindy Kaling confirmed the news that she would be writing the script for the third installment on Instagram in May 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I can't wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods. We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine," Kaling shared in an interview with Access in January.