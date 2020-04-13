Reese Witherspoon Found a New Pair of Workout Sneakers (and They’re on Sale)

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon has an extensive comfy sneaker lineup that’s chock-full of Hoka One Ones. And while she seems to wear these cushioned athletic shoes practically nonstop, she recently swapped them out for another pair: the Nike Daybreak sneakers.

Since Witherspoon’s rarely spotted without her Hoka Ones Ones while getting her daily steps in, there must be something special about these Nikes. After a bit of research we learned that the sporty shoe, which was re-released last summer, is actually a major blast from the past and played an important role in the history of women’s running. Joan Benoit Samuelson wore the original Daybreak when she won gold in the first women’s Olympic Marathon in 1984, according to Runner’s World. Now how’s that for a game-changing sneaker?

Witherspoon wore her black Nike daybreak sneakers — which boast a suede and nylon upper, a foam midsole, and a waffled rubber outsole — for a leisurely bike ride, though they’re just as great for jogging or walking. That said, we wouldn’t be surprised if she slips them on for her next run around L.A.

While Witherspoon’s black Daybreaks aren’t currently available, a pretty lilac version of them are — and they’re on sale, at that. The shoe typically retails for $90, but thanks to Nordstrom's latest surprise sale, you can get them for 25 percent off right now. So if you’ve been looking for some motivation to get in the recommended 30 minutes of movement every day, these Witherspoon-loved shoes might do the trick. Because just like a cute workout set, a good pair of sneakers has the power to propel you off the couch — especially if it’s a pair with such historical significance.

Shop the Witherspoon-loved Nike Daybreaks, below, while they’re still on sale.

Buy It! Nike Daybreak Sneaker, $67.50 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

