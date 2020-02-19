Wait, Did Reese Witherspoon Just Shop Meghan Markle’s Closet?

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We’ve gotten so well-versed in the celebrity street style world that we can easily spot a brand (or a particular item) that’s been backed by countless A-listers. Blank NYC is one label with a strong following, Staud’s unique handbags are quickly becoming the go-to arm candy of the stars, and Allbirds is perhaps most obviously Hollywood’s It sneaker. That said, there are two brands that receive so much celeb love, it’s sometimes hard to keep up — and Reese Witherspoon is only the latest to be seen wearing them.

Witherspoon embarked on some pre-Valentine’s Day shopping on February 13 (if those bags are any indication) in an outfit we’d be willing to bet everyone is living in this season: jeans, a cozy sweater, and sneakers. Said combo happens to be this writer’s go-to errand running outfit, too, but the relatability of this ‘fit isn’t even the most noteworthy part about it. The brands behind two of the three pieces that made up Witherspoon’s casual ensemble are Mother Denim and Veja.

Image zoom REX/Shutterstock

You’ve most likely already heard about these labels because countless A-listers are fans, including Jennifer Garner, who’s been spotted in her Mother jeans on repeat, and Emily Ratajkowski, who favors Vejas’ athletic shoes. But the biggest devotee of all has to be Meghan Markle, who opted for a pair of Vejas the first time she officially wore sneakers as a royal in 2018. She also donned her Mothers during her and Prince Harry’s first official outing as a couple in 2017. Two iconic moments called for two iconic brands, clearly.

RELATED: So This Must Be Reese Witherspoon’s New Go-To Work Bag

Now, Witherspoon combined these Markle-loved brands into a single look — and we’d go so far as to say it’s one of her best casual ensembles to date (and presumably one of her most comfortable, too). Her white V-10 Vejas have a cushioned, removable insole and an outsole made from Amazonian rubber, while her Mother The Mid Rise Dazzler Jeans are crafted from a stretchy denim that allows for ease of movement. We can understand why Witherspoon opted to wear these two comfy pieces while out and about in Los Angeles.

Shop our favorite picks from Mother and Veja below — including the exact styles Witherspoon wore for her latest L.A. outing — and get ready to channel your inner Witherspoon and Markle.

Image zoom

Buy It! Mother Denim The Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle in Camp Expert, $228; motherdenim.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneaker, $150; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mother Denim The Dazzler Ankle Straight Leg Jeans in Not Guilty, $198; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Esplar Sneaker, $120; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mother Denim The Looker Frayed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Guilty As Sin, $210; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Roraima High Top Sneaker, $175.00–$195.00; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mother Denim The Hustler High Waist Fray Hem Ankle Bootcut Jeans in Right Of Passage, $228; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.