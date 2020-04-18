Reese Witherspoon and Lucy Hale Love to Wear This Hands-Free Bag Trend

Image zoom TID; Shutterstock

It’s no secret that we’re all trying to touch fewer things these days. That’s why it should come as no surprise that certain hands-free accessories, like fanny packs, have been on the uptick.

People certainly have their own opinions about the fanny pack, but the controversial throwback trend seems all the more relevant right now. And we’re not the only ones who think this — celebs, namely Reese Witherspoon and Lucy Hale, have repeatedly worn the accessory in recent days while getting in some exercise.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag, $55.30 (orig. $95); nordstrom.com

Witherspoon has sported two versions of the bag trend this month alone: a hot pink nylon belt bag by Rebecca Minkoff and a black-and-white checked style. Similarly, Hale, who steps out for daily walks with her pup, opts for the hands-free style presumably to hold essentials like keys, a phone, and hand sanitizer.

The pluses of a fanny pack? There are many, like the fact that your hands are free (the most obvious one); it’s exercise-friendly and allows for full, unrestricted arm movement; most are easy to wash and/or disinfect; and the essentials inside are quickly accessible — you can simply unzip and grab versus having to set down your tote.

Give your favorite top-handle bag a break for now, and opt for celeb-approved fanny packs instead. Below, shop some of our favorites from brands like Herschel Supply Co. and Rebecca Minkoff — most are on sale at Nordstrom.

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag, $19.20 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Baggu Nylon Belt Bag, $48; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag, $55.30 (orig. $95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag, $29.94 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas Originals Logo Metallic Belt Bag, $21 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Diagonal Zip Waist Bag, $16.98 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

