Reese Witherspoon Loves 'Being Mistaken' for 22-Year-Old Daughter Ava: 'Makes Me Feel So Young'

Reese Witherspoon doesn't mind having a mini me.

The actress, 45, fronts InStyle's December issue and in the cover story Q&A with Gayle King, Witherspoon told the television personality she loves "being mistaken" for her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe because it makes her "feel so young."

"I'm so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother," she said of the 22-year old (whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe).

December cover star Reese Witherspoon Credit: EMMA SUMMERTON/DAWES+CO

"Reese, stop it! When Mama looks like you, it's very easy," King said. The Oscar winner replied, "Oh, you're sweet" then shared which A-list friend Ava turns to for advice about having a famous lookalike mother.

"We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot," Witherspoon said. "Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, 'Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.' I mean, that's another mother-daughter combo that's like identical twins."

During the interview, The Morning Show star also opened up about raising her children in the limelight (she also shares 18-year-old Deacon with Phillippe and 9-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth) and whether Ava wants to be in the entertainment industry.

"It's an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous. So she's living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons," Witherspoon explained. "We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world."

"She's studying and learning and trying to find herself. It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path," the Draper James founder concluded.

Witherspoon recently celebrated Ava's 22nd birthday in September by sharing an adorable throwback baby photo of Ava wearing a "Party Princess" cone hat and eating a smashed up birthday cake — which is also adorably all over her face.

"This person is turning 22 today," Witherspoon captioned the shot, adding a shocked emoji.

The proud mom of three also shared a recent photo of Ava smiling at the camera with a sweet caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!!"

"Words can't describe how proud I am of you," she continued. "You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!! 💖💘💓 @avaphillippe #thisis22."