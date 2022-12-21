Reese Witherspoon Looks Back at Her Old Outfits in Hilarious Video: 'It's a Little Old Lady'

In a new Instagram video, Reese Witherspoon reviewed some of her throwback styles, including her matching Christmas outfits with pal Laura Dern

Michelle Lee
Published on December 21, 2022 04:55 PM
Reese Witherspoon is heading into the new year by reflecting on her old outfits.

In a new Instagram reel shared on Wednesday, the Oscar winner, 46, commented on a few of her previous ensembles with both praise and regret.

"Let's review some looks, shall we?" Witherspoon captioned the reel, which she set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look".

First on her roster was a green velvet shift dress, which she wore to the 1996 Romeo and Juliet Hollywood premiere. Styled with a masquerade mask and thigh-high boots, she graded the look with a solid "B" (only because she was pictured chewing gum).

Next up were two other '90s red carpet looks – a black skirt set cinched with a beige satin belt, which she wore with dark red lipstick ("It's just no good," Witherspoon said of the shade) and a"classic" combination including a button-up shirt, jeans and pearls, which she joked were a "little old lady" for her at the time.

The Where the Crawdads Sing producer also reminisced over her more recent looks, including a monochromatic red suit with oversized sunglasses and a matching moment with her friend Laura Dern, both from 2018.

In the latter fashion moment, the Home Again star wore a black turtleneck, plaid skirt and boots while the Jurassic Park actress donned a red suit and white tee shirt. "Who are these Christmas cuties? Dern and Witherspoon out for Christmas lunch –10 out of 10. Dern, call me," Witherspoon joked.

The compilation also got a cheeky comment from Chelsea Handler who wrote, "You're wearing the same outfit in this video as you were when you were 16, Nancy," to which Witherspoon replied, "I love a classic look, Chels!"

Her outfits aren't the only blasts from the past. In October, the Your Place or Mine actress looked back on her first-ever magazine spot with gratitude.

"Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine. I can't believe I found this photo. I remember thinking I was going to pass out from excitement, because all I ever wanted was to be in Seventeen magazine," Witherspoon captioned an Instagram post of the shoot featuring herself and her Man in the Moon costar Emily Warfield.

"I had no idea where this journey would take me. A reminder to keep going because you never know what's next!" she concluded.

