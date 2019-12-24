Reese Witherspoon and Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Red Lipstick for Holiday Selfie

Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe are hitting the town in red lipstick!

On Monday, Witherspoon, 43, shared a sweet selfie of herself and Ava, 20, posing together before their mother-daughter night out.

“Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she’s my only daughter but still) ❤️,” Witherspoon captioned the post, which shows herself and Ava smizing in red lipstick and black tops, which made their striking resemblance even more uncanny.

The pair also both wore dangling earrings with Witherspoon rocking festive ribbons and Ava sporting gold balls.

Their outing wouldn’t be the first time Witherspoon and her daughter were twinning.

Earlier this month, the Oscar winner received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment banquet, where she was joined by her husband Jim Toth as well as Ava and her son Deacon, 16, — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The foursome flashed smiles before the event, though they were missing the youngest member of the family: Witherspoon and Toth’s 7-year-old son Tennessee.

Witherspoon and Ava shared another mother-daughter moment in May when they hit the red carpet of the season 2 premiere of her hit HBO show Big Little Lies.

Ava and Witherspoon both styled their blonde tresses in loose waves and posed with their hands on their hips to smile for the cameras.

Ava chose a sparkly black slip dress with black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo sandals, while Witherspoon wore a printed Elie Saab dress with black Salvatore Ferragamo pumps and Taffin jewelry diamond necklace.

Earlier this fall, Witherspoon shared parenting advice in a video posted by her media company Hello Sunshine.

“I’ve been a mom since 1999,” Witherspoon revealed. “I got pregnant when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23.”

While she’s certainly gotten the hang of parenting now, Witherspoon admitted she “was scared” in the beginning.

Image zoom Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Reese Phillippe, and Jim Toth Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“I didn’t know what it was going to do to my job, my career,” she shared. The year Witherspoon gave birth to Ava, she starred in the films Election, Cruel Intentions and Best Laid Plans.

It wasn’t until after welcoming her daughter that she realized “your entire life will change.”

“Everything you believe. Everything you eat. Every piece of independence you have. You can’t go out without thinking about another person,” Witherspoon said.