Reese Witherspoon, Lea Michele, and More Celebs Are Wearing Coats in This Not-So-Secret Favorite Fall Color

Shop similar options starting at $45 

By
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 29, 2022 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

jessica chastain; gigi hadid; reese witherspoon; lea michele
Photo: Getty (3); Splash News Online

When it comes to your winter wardrobe, there are certain investment pieces that will never go out of style — and topping that list is a classic camel coat.

The neutral, light brown hue pairs well with all color palettes, making it easy to mix, match, and layer as you please. Don't believe us? Take a look at the long list of celebrities who have recently embraced the look.

Reese Witherspoon wore a shin-length camel coat with a coordinating leather bag by Bottega Veneta, adding a little contrast with a pair of pastel slingback pumps. Jessica Chastain opted for a loose-fitting double lapel brown jacket over her silky green dress for an evening out. Lea Michele went with a more casual daytime look by layering a similar coat over a black bodysuit and denim skirt.

Angelina Jolie was also recently spotted with one tied around her waist during a visit to her daughter's college campus. Then, there was Gigi Hadid, who opted for an oversized camel blazer with green khaki trousers and loafers.

Shop Camel Outerwear Inspired by Celebrities

  • Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat, $149.99 (orig. $240); nordstrom.com
  • Thread & Supply Polar Fleece Shacket, $45; nordstrom.com
  • Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Winter Jacket, $49.99; amazon.com
  • Allegra K Single Breasted Winter Coat, $83.99; amazon.com
  • J.Crew Alfie Blazer, $118 with code SHOPFALL (orig. $198); jcrew.com
  • The Drop Long Blazer, $69.90; amazon.com
  • Bardot The Oversized Trench, $179; revolve.com

With a fan club like this, it's confirmed: Camel coats are undeniably the wardrobe staple to have for fall, which is why you'd be smart to scoop one up for yourself. And as the stars have expertly demonstrated, there are a variety of ways to make it work for you — no matter your personal style.

Luckily, the internet is brimming with options, and we've rounded up a few can't-miss styles in a range of prices. For a timeless look, try this oversized trench coat that has a waist-cinching belt for a more flattering fit. Though it's a little pricer than most on this list, it'll be well worth it for how often you're likely to wear it.

Another key investment piece is a blazer, like this $70 one that will sharpen up any outfit. And if you're on a budget, this under $50 camel shacket is ideal for the pumpkin patch and chilly fall nights.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Keep scrolling to find your new favorite goes-with-everything camel coat inspired by the ones celebs are wearing.

camel jackets
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat, $149.99 (orig. $240); nordstrom.com

camel jackets
Nordstrom

Buy It! Thread & Supply Polar Fleece Shacket, $45; nordstrom.com

camel jackets
Amazon

Buy It! Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Winter Jacket, $49.99; amazon.com

camel jackets
Amazon

Buy It! Allegra K Single Breasted Winter Coat, $83.99; amazon.com

camel jackets
J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Alfie Blazer, $118 with code SHOPFALL (orig. $198); jcrew.com

camel jackets
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Long Blazer, $69.90; amazon.com

camel jackets
Revolve

Buy It! Bardot The Oversized Trench, $179; revolve.com

