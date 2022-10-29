When it comes to your winter wardrobe, there are certain investment pieces that will never go out of style — and topping that list is a classic camel coat.

The neutral, light brown hue pairs well with all color palettes, making it easy to mix, match, and layer as you please. Don't believe us? Take a look at the long list of celebrities who have recently embraced the look.

Reese Witherspoon wore a shin-length camel coat with a coordinating leather bag by Bottega Veneta, adding a little contrast with a pair of pastel slingback pumps. Jessica Chastain opted for a loose-fitting double lapel brown jacket over her silky green dress for an evening out. Lea Michele went with a more casual daytime look by layering a similar coat over a black bodysuit and denim skirt.

Angelina Jolie was also recently spotted with one tied around her waist during a visit to her daughter's college campus. Then, there was Gigi Hadid, who opted for an oversized camel blazer with green khaki trousers and loafers.

Shop Camel Outerwear Inspired by Celebrities

Sam Edelman Belted Wool Blend Coat, $149.99 (orig. $240); nordstrom.com

Thread & Supply Polar Fleece Shacket, $45; nordstrom.com

Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Winter Jacket, $49.99; amazon.com

Allegra K Single Breasted Winter Coat, $83.99; amazon.com

J.Crew Alfie Blazer, $118 with code SHOPFALL (orig. $198); jcrew.com

The Drop Long Blazer, $69.90; amazon.com

Bardot The Oversized Trench, $179; revolve.com

With a fan club like this, it's confirmed: Camel coats are undeniably the wardrobe staple to have for fall, which is why you'd be smart to scoop one up for yourself. And as the stars have expertly demonstrated, there are a variety of ways to make it work for you — no matter your personal style.

Luckily, the internet is brimming with options, and we've rounded up a few can't-miss styles in a range of prices. For a timeless look, try this oversized trench coat that has a waist-cinching belt for a more flattering fit. Though it's a little pricer than most on this list, it'll be well worth it for how often you're likely to wear it.

Another key investment piece is a blazer, like this $70 one that will sharpen up any outfit. And if you're on a budget, this under $50 camel shacket is ideal for the pumpkin patch and chilly fall nights.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Keep scrolling to find your new favorite goes-with-everything camel coat inspired by the ones celebs are wearing.

