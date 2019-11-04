Reese Witherspoon Kept Every Outfit from Legally Blonde 2: 'I Had It Written in My Contract'

Reese Witherspoon took some very special souvenirs from the set of Legally Blonde 2.

While appearing The Graham Norton Show last week with Jennifer Aniston and Julie Andrews, Witherspoon, 43, revealed that she currently has Elle Wood’s entire costume wardrobe from Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde – including a sizeable collection of Jimmy Choo heels.

“I got all of my wardrobe,” Witherspoon admitted, adding that she left with 77 pairs of heels from the shoe designer. “I had it written in my contract,” she says holding back a laugh.

Image zoom Sam Emerson/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

When her Morning Show co-star, Aniston, asked if she has worn all 77 Jimmy Choo shoes, Witherspoon replied, “I did in the show, but no, I’ve never touched them.”

That is, until recently, when the 2003 flick turned 15 years old. “On the 15th anniversary, I took them all out of storage and tried them all on,” Witherspoon explained.

And the actress even shared her hefty Jimmy Choo closet with her 20-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe. “Some of them fit, some of them didn’t,” Witherspoon continued. “It was really cool. I showed them all to my daughter.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says Daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, Taught Her How to Apply Highlighter

But Witherspoon isn’t the only star to walk away with a souvenir from set.

Aniston, 50, said that the Friends crew gave her the neon coffee mug sign from the show’s coffeehouse, Central Perk, which now hangs in her office.

Andrews, 84, snagged shoes as well. “The only thing I did take home were the pretty little pink-and-white button-up shoes, from Mary Poppin’s outing with Burt,” Andrews said of the 1964 film Mary Poppins. “They’re doorstoppers now. They were filled with sand.”

Witherspoon’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show comes a day after Kim Kardashian West channeled Elle Woods for Halloween and recreated the character’s infamous Harvard Law admissions video essay from the 2001 film, Legally Blonde.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Praise Kim Kardashian for Legally Blonde Halloween Costume

“Oh! Hi! I’m Elle Woods and for my admissions essay I am going to tell all of you at Harvard why I’m going to be an amazing lawyer,” Kardashian West says at the beginning of the video while wearing a hot pink bikini and a blonde, bouncy ponytail.

Kardashian West goes on to act out the entire admissions essay and perfectly nails each and every outfit Woods dons in the video.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram; Tracy Bennett/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

In an interview with ET Canada, Witherspoon and Aniston both praised the reality star for her commitment to her costume.

“She actually wrote me and said, ‘I’m gonna do it,’ and I was like, ‘Go for it.’ It turned out great, she did a great job,” Witherspoon said about Kardashian West.

“I’m impressed with that,” Aniston said. “I’m impressed with Kim.”

“Yeah, she did a full video,” Witherspoon said. “She did scenes, she had extras, they were all in costumes. The whole thing.”

“Thats a really big commitment,” added Aniston.

“Yeah, for Halloween,” Witherspoon said.