Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs Just Made This Sweater the Unofficial Uniform of Winter
And it’s super cozy
The colder months might mean less sunlight and more freezing temperatures, but they also provide opportunities to snuggle up in cozy essentials like knits, chunky cardigans, plush slippers, and more. Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes have all dialed winter fashion up a notch, and there’s one knit in particular that caught all their eyes.
The Duchess of Cambridge, Witherspoon, and the latter’s daughter Ava Phillippe were all spotted in Fair Isle sweaters this past week, with Witherspoon and Phillippe even twinning in the actress’ Draper James brand Fair Isle sweaters. The mother-daughter moment might have put Fair Isle sweaters on the radar, but it was Kate’s choice to wear a cream-colored option from Brora on her Royal Train Tour that cemented its place as the unofficial winter uniform this season.
It’s no wonder that Fair Isle sweaters are go-tos come the colder days — these knits, named after the Fair Isle in Shetland, northern Scotland, are known for their distinctive patterns. Their traditional looks are perfect for winter months, conjuring up images of cozy hot chocolates by the fire after a ski trip and hearty meals at the festive dinner table. Katie Holmes was spotted wearing a Fair Isle sweater recently as well, even twinning with Kate in a similar oatmeal-beige option knitted with brown linked patterns.
Witherspoon’s Draper James sweaters in both red and white are miraculously still in stock, where you can grab one on sale. We've also found a few lookalikes you can shop at Nordstrom, Amazon, Old Navy, and more retailers below.
So move over, ugly sweaters — there’s another holiday knit in town.
