Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs Just Made This Sweater the Unofficial Uniform of Winter

And it’s super cozy

By Nina Huang
December 10, 2020 06:03 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially.
Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram; Getty

The colder months might mean less sunlight and more freezing temperatures, but they also provide opportunities to snuggle up in cozy essentials like knits, chunky cardigans, plush slippers, and more. Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes have all dialed winter fashion up a notch, and there’s one knit in particular that caught all their eyes.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Witherspoon, and the latter’s daughter Ava Phillippe were all spotted in Fair Isle sweaters this past week, with Witherspoon and Phillippe even twinning in the actress’ Draper James brand Fair Isle sweaters. The mother-daughter moment might have put Fair Isle sweaters on the radar, but it was Kate’s choice to wear a cream-colored option from Brora on her Royal Train Tour that cemented its place as the unofficial winter uniform this season.

Prince William and Kate Middleton
| Credit: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

It’s no wonder that Fair Isle sweaters are go-tos come the colder days — these knits, named after the Fair Isle in Shetland, northern Scotland, are known for their distinctive patterns. Their traditional looks are perfect for winter months, conjuring up images of cozy hot chocolates by the fire after a ski trip and hearty meals at the festive dinner table. Katie Holmes was spotted wearing a Fair Isle sweater recently as well, even twinning with Kate in a similar oatmeal-beige option knitted with brown linked patterns.

RELATED: This Puffer Jacket on Amazon Has a Hidden Feature That Makes It So Much Cozier

Witherspoon’s Draper James sweaters in both red and white are miraculously still in stock, where you can grab one on sale. We've also found a few lookalikes you can shop at Nordstrom, Amazon, Old Navy, and more retailers below.

So move over, ugly sweaters — there’s another holiday knit in town.

Credit: Draper James

Buy It! Draper James Puff Sleeve Sweater in Fair Isle Magnolia White, $120 (orig. $150); draperjames.com

Credit: Draper James

Buy It! Draper James Puff Sleeve Sweater in Fair Isle Lipstick Red, $120 (orig. $150); draperjames.com

Credit: Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Cozy Fair Isle Blouson-Sleeve Sweater for Women in Neutral Fair Isle, $40 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Soft-Touch Crewneck Fair Isle Sweater, $24.60–$31; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Cable Stitch Women's Fair Isle Sweater, $39.50; amazon.com

Credit: Loft

Buy It! Loft Shimmer Fair Isle Shirttail Sweater, $59.50; loft.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Forrest Fair Isle V-Neck Sweater, $49 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iClosam Couple Cardigan Christmas Open Front Cardigan Sweater Xmas Cardigan Pullover, $9.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie Pilcro Selene Sweater, $148; anthropologie.com

