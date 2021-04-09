The actress and entrepreneur just had a very real wardrobe moment that we all can relate to

Reese Witherspoon Jokes About Wearing Pants with a Waistband: 'I Thought I Had Appendicitis'

Reese Witherspoon has been spending time just like the rest of us — in sweatpants!

In a very relatable Tweet shared on her feed on Friday, The Big Little Lies actress, 45, joked about the discomfort she experienced when wearing more restrictive clothes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Seriously thought I had appendicitis, then realized: I'm wearing pants with a waistband," Witherspoon jokingly wrote.

The actress, like many others in the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has been spending a lot more time at home and a lot less dressing up for outings and events.

For Easter, Witherspoon modeled another spring dress from her clothing line Draper James.

The Little Fires Everywhere star held her new puppy Minnie as she modeled the brand's pink seersucker Reba wrap dress.

"Listen... when they are little, you can dress them how ever you like. Am I right? Minnie's first Easter! 🌷🐇.," she captioned the phone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Friday, Witherspoon once again posed in the whimsical dress from her collection (shop the June style now!) while laying out for a picnic.

Reese Witherspoon Image zoom Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram